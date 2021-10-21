Can you imagine drinking water without any bottle or flask? No, right? These kitchenware might look simply but play a very important role in our day-to-day lives. From drinking water and carrying water to storing it in the fridge, a bottle set, or a flask is a must-have in every household. While searching for water bottles and flasks, you may come across a variety of water bottles and flasks with different features available in the market and online. To help you choose the right one, we have handpicked 5 best options of water bottles and flasks which have various purposes to serve and can make our life simpler. Also, Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2021 is providing great discounts and offers on them. So, what's stopping you? Let's get started with the list. Take a look.

Here's A List Of 5 Water Bottle Sets And Flasks Options For You To Choose From:

S. No. Product Name Price 1 Milton Duo Deluxe 1000 Thermosteel 24 Hours Hot and Cold Water Bottle, 1 Litre, Silver Rs. 985 2 Aquaqlean Frosty Plastic Food Grade Fridge Square Bottle Set(6 pieces, 1L,Assorted) Rs. 459 3 Borosil - vacuum insulated Hydra Coffeemate stainless Steel travel mug Rs. 620 4 Cello Venice Plastic Bottle Set, 1 Litre, Set of 5, Assorted Rs. 399 5 Amazon Brand - Solimo Plastic Fridge Bottle Set (6 pieces, 1L, Checkered pattern, Multicolour) Rs. 399

Vacuum insulation present in this thermo steel bottle by the brand Milton helps in keeping liquid hot and cold for 24 hours. Besides, this thermo steel bottle is durable, environmentally friendly, safe and easy to clean. Also, using thermo steel bottles not only maintain the temperature of the hot or cold beverages and also keep it chemical free. You can store beverages like tea, coffee, juices and more. You can buy this bottle now at Rs. 985 only.

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 985

Rating: 4.5

Colour: Silver

Warranty: 1 year

Here we bring you a colourful square shaped bottle set for you. This bottle set is made of 100% food grade Polypropylene (PP) material from source which ensures a safer drinking than PET bottles. Besides, this set features tight caps with silicon protection that prevents leakage. The actual price of this set was Rs. 1080, but now you can buy this set at Amazon Sale 2021 at 58% off for just Rs. 459.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 459

Rating: 4.1 out of 5

Colour: Multicolor

Material: Plastic

Capacity: 1000 Milliliters

Made of stainless steel, this flask comes with 300 ml capacity and double wall insulation wall type making it perfect to keep water and other beverages hot upto 8 hours and cold upto 14 hours. Grab this handy travel mug at just Rs. 620.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 620

Rating: 4.2 out of 5

Colour: Black

Material: Stainless Steel

Capacity: 300 Milliliters

Here we bring you another durable set option. This set by the brand Cello is made with 100% food grade and BPA-Free plastic. Besides , it is break proof, freezer safe and leak proof. The actual price of this bottle set was 540 but you can now buy this set for just Rs. 399.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 399

Rating: 4.4 out of 5

Colour: Multicolour

Material: Plastic

Capacity: 1 litre

This water bottle set by Amazon's brand- Solimo is fit for everyday use. Besides, it is made up of high-quality food grade plastic which is 100% BPA free, making it safer and a durable option. Grab the deal now from Amazon Sale 2021 at just Rs. 399.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 399

Rating: 4.4 out of 5

Colour: Multicolour

Material: Plastic

Capacity: 1 litre









