Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, is widely used in India for its numerous health benefits. From being a key ingredient in chutneys and pickles to its presence in traditional remedies, it's a fruit celebrated for its versatility. But have you ever tried amla in the form of a refreshing sharbat? This tangy and healthy drink is packed with nutrients, offering a delightful way to enjoy amla. The recipe shared by the Instagram page @skoranne is easy to make and a perfect addition to your daily routine. Let's explore how you can whip up this delicious drink that your body will thank you for!

Is It Okay To Drink Amla Sharbat Daily?

Yes, you can enjoy amla sharbat daily as long as it's in moderation. It's a refreshing drink that can easily fit into your routine. Just keep an eye on the sugar content if you're preparing it at home.

What Are The Health Benefits Of Drinking Amla Sharbat?

Amla sharbat is a natural boost for your body. It's packed with vitamin C, which helps strengthen your immunity and keeps you feeling energetic. Not just this, it can also aid digestion, improve skin texture and help detoxify the system thanks to its antioxidant-rich profile. Plus, it's a great way to stay cool and hydrated in warm weather.

Can You Store Amla Sharbat? For How Long?

Absolutely, homemade amla sharbat stores well in the fridge. Just pour it into a clean glass bottle and it'll stay fresh for about two to three weeks.

How To Make Amla Sharbat At Home | Amla Sharbat Recipe

Juice 10-12 amlas and strain the liquid through a sieve lined with cheesecloth or muslin.

Squeeze the cloth gently to extract all the juice, discard or compost the leftover pulp.

Pour the juice into a pan and add an equal amount of sugar.

Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the flame and simmer for 8-10 minutes until it reaches a light honey-like consistency.

Skim off any foam that forms on the surface.

Add pink salt, green cardamom powder and saffron strands.

Turn off the heat and let the mixture cool completely.

Once cool, add 1/4 cup of lime juice (for approximately 300 ml concentrate).

Pour into a clean glass bottle and store in the refrigerator.



Give this homemade amla sharbat a try! It's simple to make, easy to store and a refreshing addition to your daily routine.