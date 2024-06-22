What is your favourite thing about summer? If you ask us, we'd say sipping on delicious summer coolers. Whether it's a glass of lassi, iced tea, or lemonade, we simply cannot get enough of them. Another popular beverage that is enjoyed during the summer months is sharbat. This desi drink is a beloved favourite for kids and adults alike and is super refreshing. While you may have tried sharbats like bael sharbat, kokum sharbat, rose sharbat, etc., have you ever heard of palash sharbat? If you're tired of sipping on these classic sharbats and looking for a change, this unique version is a must-try. It is packed with flavour and might just become your new go-to companion for hot summer days. Check out the recipe below:

What Is Palash Sharbat?

Palash sharbat is a unique and refreshing summer drink. To make it, palash flowers are soaked in water along with fennel seeds for a short duration. Afterwards, spices like cumin and pepper are added, along with lemon juice and fresh mint leaves. It offers a sweet and slightly bitter flavour, making it ideal to sip on a hot summer day. The sharbat has a bright orange-red colour, derived from the palash flowers.

Is Palash Sharbat Healthy?

Absolutely! This sharbat is low in calories and also offers several health benefits. Palash flowers, the key ingredient, are known for their antioxidant properties. You can include this sharbat in your weight loss diet. However, swap sugar with jaggery powder to reap its benefits for weight loss. And like any other food or beverage, remember to have it in moderation.

How To Make Palash Sharbat | Palash Sharbat Recipe

To make palash sharbat, you will need dry palash flowers, fennel seeds, cumin powder, pepper powder, mint leaves, lemon juice, and salt and sugar to taste. Start by soaking the flowers and fennel seeds in a jug of water for at least 2 to 3 hours, or until the flowers lose their colour. Once done, strain the water into another jug. Add cumin, pepper powder, and salt-sugar. Give it a nice stir. Finally, add a drizzle of lemon juice and fresh mint leaves. Serve chilled and enjoy! Sounds refreshing? Click here for the complete recipe for palash sharbat.

Try this classic palash sharbat at home and let us know how you liked it.