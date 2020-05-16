Anaemia? This Basic Watermelon-Pomegranate Juice May Improve Your Haemoglobin Level

Highlights Anaemia is a condition where your blood lacks enough RBCs

Did you know anaemia is one of the most common effects of nutritional disorder? According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), "iron deficiency, and specifically iron deficiency anaemia, remains one of the most severe and important nutritional deficiencies in the world today". The WHO statistics say, this condition is significantly found in approximately 33 percent of the non-pregnant women, 40 percent of the pregnant women and 42 percent of the children worldwide. For the unversed, anaemia is a condition where your blood lacks enough healthy red blood cells (RBCs) or haemoglobin, which further impacts the overall health. As per Health Practitioner and Nutritionist Shilpa Arora ND, iron rich foods are important for your health. It is also said, dietary changes can help in treatment of anaemia. Adding to this, Bangalore-based expert nutritionist Dr. Anju Sood stated, "Ascorbic acid or vitamin C rich fruits intake can help in regulating iron intake and eventually increasing the haemoglobin."





Keeping this in mind, we bring you a basic watermelon-pomegranate juice recipe that may help in improving haemoglobin level.





Watermelon's Role In Promoting Haemoglobin Level:

Watermelon is known to be one of the best fruits for increasing haemoglobin level. It is rich in vitamin C and iron content, which help in better absorption of iron. As per USDA, 100 grams of watermelon contains 0.2 milligrams of iron.

Pomegranate's Role In Promoting Haemoglobin Level:

These red-coloured juicy and sweet seeds are packed with nutrients like, vitamins A, C, E, K, iron, fibre, folate, potassium and more. Pomegranate is one of the best foods for increasing haemoglobin level. It is said that the ascorbic acid present in this fruit boosts the iron content in the body regulating the RBC count.





Here's A Simple Recipe For Watermelon-Pomegranate Juice:

Ingredients:

Watermelon: one cup (cut into cubes)





Pomegranate: one cup





Mint leaves: 6-8





Lemon juice: 1-2 teaspoons





Pink salt- half teaspoon





Method:

Step 1. Take watermelon and pomegranate and mint leaves in a juicer and blend well.





Step 2. Strain the juice through a sieve in a tall glass. Add some sugar or honey if needed.





Step 3. Add lemon juice and pink salt and stir.





Step 4. Garnish with a mint leaf and a small watermelon wedge and serve. You can also add some ice cubes if you want.





Adding this juice to your daily diet may not only promote overall health, but also can be a refreshing cooler in a hot summer day. Stay healthy, stay safe!







