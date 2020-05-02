Watermelon For Weight Loss: Include These Watermelon-Based Recipes In Your Daily Diet To Shed Those Extra Kilos

Consider including watermelon in your summer weight loss diet.

Highlights Watermelon has 92 percent water content

Watermelon is low in calorie

Water melon contains zero saturated fat making it ideal for weight loss

Are you one of them who eagerly wait for the summer season to indulge in refreshing and juicy watermelons? It cannot be denied that there's nothing as comforting as a cool watermelon wedge in a hot summer day! With 92 per cent water content, this summer fruit is ideal to keep our body hydrated during the season. For the unversed, it belongs to the cucurbitaceous family that include fruits and vegetables like cucumber, squash, pumpkin et al. Speaking about water melon, this delightful fruit not only tastes good, but also helps in losing those extra kilos. Hence one might consider including watermelon in their summer weight loss diet.





How Watermelon Aids Weight Loss?

Due to its low calorie and high water content, watermelon keeps a person full for long, which may help to promote weight loss. As per USDA, 100 grams of watermelon contains only 30 calories and 0 per cent saturated fats. It also contains a decent amount of dietary fibre. Hence, you can consider consuming this fruit as much as you want, without any guilt. According Health Practitioner and Nutritionist Shilpa Arora ND, watermelon is also "a wonderful source to keep the digestion process going."





However, one must remember that health experts advise that you should avoid eating watermelon at night because of it acidic nature; consumption of watermelon at night may delay the digestion process in the body (it is said a good digestion aid weight loss).

Also Read: 5 Spectacular Benefits Of Watermelon (Tarbuz) And 7 Refreshing Recipes





Here Are 5 Watermelon-Based Recipes For Weight Loss:

We generally consume watermelon as it is or in form of juice (of course chilled!). This juicy and crunchy fruit tastes amazing in every form. But having the same thing daily may make it a little monotonous and boring. Hence we bring you some watermelon-based recipes that will not only spruce up the fruit, but also make weight loss diet regime appetising. Take a look:





Chilled Watermelon And Beet Soup:

By soup, we generally think of a hot comforting bowl of goodness. But people tend to avoid hot food during summer season. Hence, we bring you this chilled soup option which boasts of the goodness of watermelon and beetroot. This soup is easy to make and soothing to stomach. Click here for the complete recipe.





Watermelon Salad:

Imagine a salad bowl with all the fruits and veggies you like! This quick and simple salad recipe includes juicy watermelon, fresh and crunchy lettuce, tangy lime juice and more. Here's the recipe for you and trust us, watermelon salad tastes divine! Click here for the recipe.





Watermelon And Strawberry Smoothie:

How can we miss enjoying watermelon in form of our favourite smoothie? Smoothie always makes one of the best options when people consider going for quick and easy meal. As the name says, this smoothie includes watermelon and strawberry, both of which aid weight loss. Click here for the recipe.





Watermelon Basil Cooler:

Watermelon juice or cooler is one of the most common ways of consuming the fruit. Inclusion of some basil leaves will make the drink healthier. Click here for the recipe.





Spicy Watermelon Soup

We generally associate a sweet and soothing taste with watermelon. But have you ever thought this fruit can be spicy? If not, then here we have a recipe for you! This spicy watermelon soup is prepared with watermelon, ginger-garlic, chilli flakes et al. Try it out at home. Click here for the recipe.





You can also make these recipes for your guests for a summer party. Try them at home and let us know your feedback in the comment section below. Happy cooking!



















