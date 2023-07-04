'Eat your greens' is something we all grew up hearing but ignored for most of our lives. Now, it's time to give those greens their due credit and include them in our diet in the best way possible. Thanks to the melange of flavours in Indian cuisine, you can find a range of recipes to choose from. Every region has its unique way of making saag (leafy greens) to elevate the ingredient from mundane to extraordinary. There are stir-fried saag, saag-based curries like palak paneer and saag wala chicken, and many more. Some regions in India also make bharta-like dishes with hearty greens that pair well with a portion of rice. Amidst it all, what you need to keep in mind is the health factor - whichever way you cook the greens, make sure they retain their nutrients. Unfortunately, that is where many of you go wrong. Let us elucidate further.

Also Read: Watch: How To Make Pahadi-Style Saag - Recipe By Anahita Dhondy

Photo Credit: iStock

How Are Nutrients in Saag Washed Off?

By now, we all know that leafy greens store every essential ingredient the body needs to maintain good health. However, if not handled properly, they can be hazardous too. Alongside nutrients, these food ingredients contain a range of bacteria and viruses, which, if not cleaned properly, can have a negative impact. Hence, it is important to wash spinach, bathua, and other vegetables well before consumption.

What Is the One Major Mistake That Ruins the Goodness of Saag?

As mentioned earlier, it is important to wash the greens well. While some clean them under running water, others use vegetable cleaning solutions to do the job. But we often overlook one crucial step, especially when preparing dishes like sarson da saag, palak paneer, chicken saag wala, and more - the process of blanching. It is essential to blanch the greens in hot water instead of directly adding them to the blender for a puree. This process helps eliminate all the germs, chemicals, pesticides, and other hazardous elements properly. Besides, it also helps you grind the leaves better to achieve a creamy puree.

Also Read: Clean, Dry And Store! Why You Must Wash Leafy Greens Before Storing

Photo Credit: iStock

What Is the Right Way to Blanch Your Greens?

Now, this can be a bit tricky. The process of blanching is easy, but if not done properly, you might compromise the taste, colour, and texture. Here, we will teach you the correct way to blanch your greens in just three steps. Take a look.

Step 1: Boil water with some salt and then switch off the flame.

Step 2: Add your greens and let them sit for a minute.

Step 3: Strain the water and transfer the greens to a bowl of ice water. This will help maintain the colour and crunch of the greens.

And that's it! Your favourite saag is now ready to be cooked. Meanwhile, click here for some delicious saag recipes to add to your diet.