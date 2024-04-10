Agriculture is considered one of the major occupations in India. Hence, you will find harvest festivals being celebrated with much grandeur in almost every part of the country. With the onset of summer, comes the Baisakhi (or Vaisakhi) festival - the celebration of the harvest time of Rabi (winter) crops. Traditionally, it falls on the first day of Baisakh (or Vaisakh) month, as per the Hindu lunisolar calendar. The Hindu and Sikh communities in Punjab, Chandigarh, and adjacent regions celebrate this day as the beginning of the Punjabi New Year. Every year, Baisakhi is commemorated on April 13 or 14.

When Is Baisakhi 2024? Date And Time Of Vaisakhi:

This year, Baisakhi falls on April 13, 2024 (Saturday), which coincides with the celebration of coincides with other harvest festivals across the country, including Bohag Bihu in Assam, and Vishu in Kerala.





Vaishakhi Sankranti Moment - 09:15 pm

(Source: www.drikpanchang.com)

Photo Credit: iStock

How Is Baisakhi Celebrated In Punjab? What Is The Significance Of Baisakhi Celebration?

Punjabi communities across the world mark this day with much enthusiasm and organize melas and cultural programs. They wear new clothes, perform Bhangra or Gidda dance, and prepare delicious foods for a feast.





Yes, much like other festivals, food plays a major role in the Baisakhi celebration too. People significantly prepare yellow and orange coloured foods during this festival.

Photo Credit: iStock

Baisakhi 2024: 5 Traditional Foods For Baisakhi Celebration:

1. Kadhi-Chawal:

Punjabi kadhi pakoda with chawal makes a comforting dish in the Baisakhi feast. It's spicy, and wholesome, yet light on the stomach - perfect for summer meals. Click here for Punjabi kadhi recipe.

2. Meethe Chawal:

Much like zarda pulao, it is a sweet rice preparation, relished during Baisakhi. Here rice is cooked with dry fruits, spices, saffron, and sugar for a flavourful dish. Click here for the recipe.

3. Kesar Phirni:

Made with broken rice, dry fruits and nuts, cardamom, sugar, and milk, phirni is rich and creamy and makes for a perfect dessert. To make it festive special, add some saffron to it for added colour and flavour. Click here for the recipe.

Photo Credit: file photo

4. Badam Puri:

If you still have not tried this sweet version of puri, then this Baisakhi, try it at home and enjoy. Here, almond powder, sugar, condensed milk, and saffron are kneaded with dough to prepare these delicious puris. You can fry or bake this puri, as per your choice. Click here for the recipe.

5. Chole-Kulche:

How can you miss this Punjabi classic? Prepare some soft kulche with spicy chole and elevate your festive feast experience. Click here for the recipe.

Happy Baisakhi 2024, everyone!