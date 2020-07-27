Watch: This Eid, Recreate Taj's Famous Shahi Tukda At Home With This Delish Recipe!

Upgrade your festive menu with this simple Shahi Tukda recipe by Masala Bay, Taj

It is that time of the year again! The following months are lined up with a string of festivals, and when it is festive season in India, our cravings for 'meetha' hits the roof. With Eid and Rakhi right around the corner, if you are still wondering how you can make the affair more memorable for you and your family - you have arrived at the right place. We have just the ideal recipe that could help take the festivities a notch up, and you do not even need to sweat out a lot for the feat. With this simple Shahi Tukda recipe by Masala Bay, Taj Land's End, you can upgrade your festive spread in no time.





Watch: Shahi Tukda Recipe Video By Masala Bay, Taj





(Also Read: Shahi Tukda: The Mughlai Bread Pudding We Can't Get Enough of)











Shahi Tukda is a traditional bread pudding made with bread and a sweet milk mixture or rabri, topped with chunky dry fruits and nuts. According to legends, it is a Mughlai dish, and is particularly made in large number during Ramzaan and Eid celebrations. But since it is so easy to make, we don't mind making it each time cravings hit. The secret is to master a thick and luscious rabri, for which you need to keep stirring the milk and sugar mixture. For the signature aroma, do not forget to add cardamom powder and saffron. Deep fry the bread pieces in ghee, until brown and crisp, dip it in the rabdi, crown it with chopped nuts and you are done.

(Also Read: Bakrid 2020: Date And Significance Of Eid-Al-Adha And Foods To Celebrate)





Here is the written recipe of Shahi Tukda, the recipe serves two people :







Ingredients:





1 litre whole milk

2 tbsp milk powder

Pinch of saffron

¼ tbsp cardamom powder

3 tbsp sugar

Chopped almonds and pistachios

Bread pieces

Sugar syrup

Ghee to deep fry

Method:







1. To make the rabdi, add milk to a heavy bottomed pan and add milk powder.

2. Add saffron and cardamom powder.

3. Stir the milk on medium heat till the milk thickens.

4. Add sugar and dry fruits at the end.

5. Deep fry the bread in ghee till crispy and golden.

6. Dip bread pieces in sugar syrup and then the rabdi.

7. Keep the pieces in the fridge for a few hours.

8. To plate, take the rabdi and the place the fried and coated bread pieces on top of it.

9. Garnish with chopped pistachios and almonds.







