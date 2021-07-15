Bakrid 2021: Bakrid (or Bakri Eid) is one of the most celebrated festivals in the world. The festival of Bakri eid is just around the corner. Also referred to as Eid-ul-Adha (or Eid-ul-Zuha), it is the second of the two official Islamic holidays celebrated within the Muslim community - first one being Eid al-Fitr (or Meethi Eid). While Meethi Eid marks the end of the Holy month of Ramzan, Bakri Eid concludes the annual Hajj pilgrimage made by Islamic devotees.

Bakrid 2021 Date | When Is Barki Eid In India:

As per the Islamic calendar, Eid-ul-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah (or the month of the pilgrimage). According to Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, the crescent moon for the month of Zul Hijjah was sighted on July 11, evening. This means, Bakri Eid will be celebrated on July 21, 2021 in India. However, in Saudi Arabia, Eid-ul-Adha will be marked a day earlier - on July 20, 2021.

Bakrid 2021: 5 Classic Recipes To Celebrate Eid-ul-Zuha 2021 (or Eid-ul-Adha):

Traditionally, during Bakrid, male goat is sacrificed and the meat is distributed among friends, family and the poor. Typically the meat is divided into three portions - one for the family, one of the poor and the needy and the third portion goes to friends and relatives. Besides, friends and relatives gather together and also exchange sweets and gifts (Eidi). People also host Eid parties and prepare an extensive spread of meat-based recipes to for the festive fare.

This year, if you are planning to host Eid dinner, then we have the perfect recipes for you to put together a lavish meal for the guests. Take a look.

Here're 5 Classic Recipes For Bakrid 2021 Celebration:

Mutton Kebab:





Kebab makes for a perfect appetiser at every party. Hence, we bring you the classic mutton kebab recipe that includes crispy minced meat nugget mixed with ginger-garlic paste and a mild seasoning. Already slurping? Click here for the recipe.

Mutton Shami Kebab:





Another popular kebab variation, shami kebab is soft, spicy and melts in mouth in no time. And the best part is the recipe for mutton shami kebab is fuss-free and can be cooked easily at home. Find the recipe here.





Mutton Biryani:





Biryani is a must-have at any Eid feast. Here's the classic Awadhi-style mutton biryani recipe that wins hearts instantly. Here, marinated mutton chunks are slow-cooked with different types of spices, in a bed of aromatic rice. Find the complete recipe here.

Mutton Rezala:





Mutton rezala finds its roots in the Mughlai kitchens in Bengal. It is light, flavourful and aromatic, and comes with white, runny gravy. Mutton rezala tastes the best with tandoori roti. You must give it a try. Click here for the recipe.





Mutton Korma:





A traditional Lucknowi mutton curry, this dish is prepared using slow-cooking process. It is usually served with sheermal or paratha to make for a hearty meal. Here's the recipe for you.





Bakri Eid 2021 Mubarak, everyone!