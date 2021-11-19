Many may not know but actress Tara Sutaria has a twin sister Pia Sutaria. The duo celebrated their 26th birthday on Friday and had a blast on the occasion. Pia shared an adorable picture from their birthday party on Instagram. The two are seen cutting delectable cakes with wide smiles on their faces. In the snapshot, we could spot three decadent cakes - a chocolate cake, another one with cream detailing, and a gorgeous pink barbie doll cake. Aww. Too cute. The text on one of them read, “Happy Birthday Pia and Tara.” Pia shared the picture and said, “Happy 26 to my other half. Love you to the moon.”





Tara Sutaria too reposted the adorable moment on her Instagram Stories and said, “I love you, my Pia. Happy Birthday to us.”

Tara and Pia Sutaria are twins

Tara Sutaria loves food. From having pizza for breakfast to baking for her family, the actress' timeline speaks for itself. A while back, Tara revealed her love for chocolates on Instagram. The actress shared a picture of a packet of famous Italian snacks that has bite-sized wafer cookies. She called it her “lifeline.”





Let us end it with a happy birthday note for Tara Sutaria and her twin sister Pia.