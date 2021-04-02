Actress Tara Sutaria, who debuted with 'Student of The Year 2', became a sensation ever since she stepped foot into the industry. The 25-year-old went on to star in 'Marjaavaan' opposite Siddharth Malhotra, which was declared a success at the box office. Tara has a slew of interesting films lined up ahead of her. One of the most talked about projects being the sequel of 2013 blockbuster 'Ek Villain'. For 'Ek Villain 2', Tara will be sharing screen space with Aditya Roy Kapoor and John Abraham.

(Also Read: When South Superstars Chiranjeevi And Nagarjuna Bonded Over Dinner)

Tara, who stunned everyone with her fab body in a recent bridal photoshoot, is inarguably one of the new-age fitness icons. But did you know, Tara, just like us, also has a weak spot for sweets? If you follow Tara on Instagram, you will also feel that the actress is a foodie and shares a special penchant for desserts. On Thursday evening, Tara shared a picture of a packet of famous Italian snacks that comprised bite-sized wafer cookies and bouchees de gaufrettes (small pastries with sweet centre-filling). "Lifeline", Tara captioned the image.

(Also Read: Sara Ali Khan's Board Game Night Featured This South Indian Staple; Can you Guess?)

Tara Sutaria is a foodie

Tara is quite a baker herself. She likes to bake for herself and her family and close friends whenever she finds times. Last year on her parent's anniversary, she baked them a delicious fresh mango tart.

During the lockdown, when everyone decided to hit the kitchen to discover their inner chef ,Tara also tried her hands at making a range of cakes, pies, lamb chops, biryani, oriental curries etc. "As you can see being on a diet is not an option in our house", she captioned this image from May 2020, which is a collage of all the cool things she cooked.

