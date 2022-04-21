Come summer and we get busy trying to cool down. From ice creams to chaach to hydrating fruits and vegetables, we try and consume everything that has the slightest possibility to relieve us from the scorching heat. While many of these foods may seem like they are helping you regulate body temperature, there aren't any other benefits to them. Packaged juices and icy treats, for instance, are laden with sugar and preservatives and offer just momentary relief. Wondering if there are any ingredients that can cool us down while also benefiting the overall health? Turns out there is and it is none other than barley (jau).





Barley is a highly beneficial ingredient to add to your diet.

Barley is highly recommended to include in your diet for its numerous health benefits. It acts as a great summer cooler too and the best part is that it requires no more than 2-3 ingredients to make. Barley is said to be an excellent diuretic, which cures urinary tract infections (UTI) and also helps the body to keep cool during the summers. Along with being refreshing for the body, it also helps replenish the body of essential minerals present in it. It aids in weight loss, helps in diabetics, cholesterol, digestion and detoxification along with many other benefits.

According to the book Barley for Food and Health by Rosemary K. Newman and C. Walter Newman, "Barley water is a beverage known since ancient times as a folk remedy or preventative for numerous ailments, such as gastroenteritis and heat exhaustion." Since it is a light beverage, it is easy on the stomach and is one of the best coolers to have in summer.





How To Make Barley Sherbet l Barley Sherbet Recipe:

To make a cooling and healthy barley sherbet, all you need is barley, some salt, some lemon juice and water. It is important to soak the barley overnight and then cook it in a pressure cooker. Strain the mushy mix and add salt or sugar according to your preference and enjoy!





Try this chilled barley sherbet recipe and enjoy your summer.