Summer is upon us. With the soaring temperature, we are constantly reaching out to a bottle of water or soothing coolers to quench our thirst. Besides keeping us hydrated, you might want to ensure that the beverage you are drinking is healthy and nourishing too. Actor Rakul Preet Singh has just recommended an easy option in her latest Instagram post. She revealed what keeps her cool in this hot weather - the humble glass of barley water. The 30-year-old diva shared a picture holding a glass of this nutritious drink. In the caption, she wrote, "Thinking how to beat the summer heat? Let barley water come to your rescue."

This healthy option was suggested to her by nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal. The 'Aiyaary' actor went on to explain its benefits further. Rakul Preet added, "It will rid you of all summer woes; be it bloating, acne or any digestive issue. Ise kehte hai: 'chota naam, bada kaam (this is called, the best things come in small packages)."

For the unversed, barley water is also considered a household remedy for urinary tract infections. It is also consumed by those suffering from kidney stones. Moreover, it is great in cleansing the body internally too. Click here to know more about the benefits of barley water.

Besides Rakul Preet, another celebrity who recently shared a summer drink hack was Neetu Kapoor. The drink that she showed through her Instagram Story is not just healthy and easy-to-make, but also helps deal with anxiety. Neetu shared a photo of a drink made and wrote, "After chia seeds in water for two weeks, now star anise and bay leaf "good for anxiety."

What's your go-to drink for summers? Let us know in the comments section below.