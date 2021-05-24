Who does not love Arabic food ? The popular dishes from the Middle East such as hummus , kababs, falafel and shawarmas are admired globally. But how many of you have tried Arabic desserts? While most of us are little acquainted with nutty and buttery baklava, we are hardly aware of other popular desserts that are equally delightful. Believe us or not, but the sweets from Arab are to die for! From Kunafa to Logma and Basbousa, there is a lot to explore in Arab cuisine.





Also Read: Make Middle Eastern-Style Baklava Rolls At Home With This Easy Recipe

Sooji or semolina is the best ingredient to use in many desserts recipes.

If you have a sweet tooth, then this recipe is right up your alley. Basbousa also known as Hereessa is a traditional dessert from the Middle East which is made up of Semolina drenched in sugar syrup. The flavoured syrup with extracts of lemon and rose is a winning combination. Moreover, It is another popular sweet dessert that is served at weddings. The size, taste and texture of this dish is very similar to spongy and crusty vanilla cakes. It will also remind you of another Indian dessert like suji ka halwa ( sheera) or kesari.

Here's how you can make Basbousa :

The recipe is very easy and straightforward. It is mandatory to keep the cake drenched in sugar syrup at least for an hour to make sure that the syrup is fully absorbed by the cake. To begin with the recipe, all you have to do is whisk semolina, baking powder and sugar together. Add the yogurt and mix well to combine then add melted butter and combine well to make the batter thick and consistent. Bake for 30-40 minutes until set and the crust is golden. The last step is to pour the syrup over the hot cake and let it absorb.





Please note:





You can also add vanilla, orange extract or saffron or any other flavours according to your choice. Lemon and rose is just what we prefer but there are plenty of other options to add. Feel free to choose accordingly.





Click here for the step-by-step detailed recipe for Semolina cake.





Enjoy this traditional cake to complete a delicious full-fledged meal. Let us know how you liked it in the comment section below.



