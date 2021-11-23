We are always up for a bowl of tangy chaat, be it any time of the day. While we may sound a little obsessed but we know we are not alone. India's pride, chaat is one popular street food that is widely known to offer crispy, tangy and fiery bursts of flavours to our palate. Each region of India has a different way of making chaat. There's no one way to make it and this is what makes this iconic street food one of the most loved delicacies in Indian cuisine. Aloo tikki chaat, handi chaat, bhalla papdi chaat, chana chaat, jhalmuri, sev puri, and many more, there's literally a never-ending list of chaat recipes. They are all super delicious and distinct from each other.





If you are a fan of street-style chaats, we are sure you would definitely enjoy a plate full of Sindhi-style Batan (or batar) papdi chaat. This papdi chaat recipe is made with hard buns/toast, tossed in a pool of masalas and tangy sauces. You can also top it up with pomegranate seeds and coriander leaves or mint leaves for an additional burst of freshness. It is similar to sev puri, the only variation is sev puri is made with crispy papdi while this batan chaat is made with buns. Wondering how to make it at home? Let's get started with the recipe.

Here's How To Make Batan Papdi Chaat At Home | Sindhi-Style Batan Papdi Chaat Recipe:

To make this recipe, chop boiled potatoes into cubes and finely chop onions. Now, take a plate, place the buns (batans) with the porous side upward.





Then add some chopped potatoes, onion, crushed papdi, sev and sprinkle some salt, red chilli powder, jeera powder and chaat masala on top of it. Now, pour both the chutneys and garnish the buns with coriander leaves and pomegranate seeds. Your Sindhi style papdi chaat is ready to be savoured.





Click here for the full recipe of Batan Papdi Chaat.





Here's the recipe for tamarind chutney and mint chutney.





PS: Eat this chaat immediately after making otherwise it will get soggy.





That's all, now you all know what to do. Try out this chaat recipe and let us know how it turned out in the comment section below. Happy Snacking!










