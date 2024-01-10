Imagine having some unexpected guests over on a weekday, and you have just returned from work! Sounds terrifying, right? But you can't ignore your guests. So, instead of fussing over it, you have to rush to the kitchen to prepare some food to offer. This brings us to the next question: What can you cook that will take less time, fewer ingredients, and less effort? What if we say we've got you covered?! Sounds interesting? So, get your pen and paper and take note of the special recipe that we are about to share with you. It's the restaurant-style beer-battered prawns with tartare dip. Fret not; it will not take much time.

What Is So Special About Beer Batter? Why Is Beer Batter Better?

Beer batter is not a foreign concept anymore. It is typically made by adding beer to a mixture of flour, seasonings, and sometimes eggs. It not only helps add a coat of protection to soft foods like fish but also adds flavor and an airy texture to them.





According to Scientific American, beer makes a great foaming agent and helps create carbon dioxide in the batter that makes it extra light and crispy by limiting the amount of gluten that forms in the flour mixture.

How to Make Beer-Battered Prawns and Tartare Sauce at Home?

This recipe has been shared by Chef Prachi Agarkar on her Instagram handle. Let's check out the recipe below.





Step 1: Devein and clean the prawns and marinate with salt and black pepper.





Step 2: Prepare the batter by mixing maida, cornflour, and baking powder. Add ice-cold beer and make a thin pancake-like batter.





Step 3: Coat the prawns in dry cornflour, then dip them in the batter, and fry them in hot oil.





Step 4: Add spring onion greens, garlic, lemon juice, salt, and pepper to mayonnaise and prepare the tartare dip.





Serve the dish hot and enjoy the crunch!





Watch the detailed recipe video of beer-battered prawns below: