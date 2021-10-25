Ghar ka khana or homemade food has a raging fan following of its own. It just can't be denied that there's something so soothing and scrumptious about the food prepared at home from scratch. With fresh ingredients and amazing recipes, homemade food makes for a wholesome and fulfilling meal. However, often making these dishes from the scratch can be time-consuming and tedious. That's why we all look for some basic kitchen devices that can make our daily chores a lot simpler and easier. Products like electric choppers, egg boilers, air fryers, chapati maker, etc. are some of the kitchen devices that help us do the job without any hassle.





So, if you are planning to buy some premium electric kitchen devices for your kitchen, we are here to help. We have shortlisted 5 best devices that will help in performing the tasks seamlessly. And the best part is all of them are available at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 at discounted rates. Interesting, right? So, what's stopping you? Let's get started with their characteristics, prices and offers available on them.





Product Name Price Home Plus Ultra 250-Watt Electric Vegetable Chopper with Double Blade (Black) Rs. 1199 KENT 16069 Super Egg Boiler 400W Rs. 999 Nutribullet PRO High-Speed Blender/Mixer/Smoothie Maker - 900 Watt - 12 Pcs Set;Gold, 3 Jar Rs. 7166 Havells Aqua Plus 1.2 litre Double Wall Kettle Rs. 1199 Brayden Kooko Alor 1.8 Liter Electric Multi Cooker Rs. 1399

Here's A List Of 5 Premium Electric Kitchen Devices

Chopping and cutting vegetables by using a knife is super time consuming. To resolve this, an electric chopper comes in handy. This electric chopper by the brand Home Plus is compact and does all your cutting and chopping needs without any hassle. Besides, it is made up of ABS plastic that ensures durability. You can get this product at Rs. 1199 only.

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 1199

Rating: 4.2 out of 5

Colour: Black

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Body Material: ABS Plastic

Here we have found another efficient electric kitchen device for you. This egg boiler boils 6 eggs at a time with easy and quick one-touch operation. In addition to this, it is designed with a stainless-steel body and heating plate for an excellent and faster performance. Get this now at just Rs. 999 from Amazon Sale 2021.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 999

Rating: 4.3 out of 5

Colour: Black And Grey

Body Material: Stainless Steel

Cute, compact and handy in shape and size, this hand blender helps to blend and whisk ingredients to prepare a number of recipes such as smoothies, shakes et al. The original price of this blender was Rs. 8999 but now you can easily buy this product at Rs. 7166 only. So, hurry up! Grab the deal.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 7166

Rating: 4.4 out of 5

Colour: Gold

Body Material: Metal

From brewing an instant cup of tea/coffee and making a bowl of soul-soothing soup to boiling eggs, milk, rice, noodles and more - an electric kettle does it all. Made with stainless steel, this kettle by the brand Havells comes in a very cute and compact body. Besides, it has a wide mouth opening that helps in filling and pouring the content with ease. Actually, priced at rs. 3295, you can now grab this product at just Rs. 1199.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 1199

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Colour: Black

Body Material: Steel

This multi cooker provides 3 perfect actions with just one knob control. Besides, it features a matt finish pastel green body with food grade 304 stainless steel inner material making it durable and healthy to use. You can get this all-in-one cooker at just Rs. 1399. Steal the deal from Amazon Sale 2021.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 1399

Rating: 4.1 out of 5

Colour: Green

Body Material: Stainless Steel

