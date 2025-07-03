If there's one time that holds a special place in the hearts of all Indians, it's evening teatime. As soon as the clock strikes 4, we instantly start craving a cup of kadak chai, don't we? And what's teatime without some delicious snacks on the side? Samosas, biscuits, namkeen and pakodas are some go-to options for our evening chai-time snacking. There's no doubt that they taste delicious, but sometimes you may want to try something unique. For times like these, how about treating yourself to some iconic Kerala snacks instead? Kerala's culinary culture is rich with a variety of snacks that blend tradition with bold, exciting flavours. So, if you're in a similar mood, here are some lip-smacking Kerala snacks that will make your chai time more exciting.

Here Are 5 Iconic Kerala Snacks To Pair With Your Evening Tea:

1. Parippu Vada

Rustic and packed with flavour, parippu vadas are made using soaked chana dal, green chillies, onion and curry leaves. These crisp fritters perfectly complement a steaming cup of masala chai and are especially popular during the monsoon months. Don't forget to pair them with spicy pudina chutney.

2. Pazham Pori

This one's for those with a soft corner for sweet snacks. Pazham pori uses ripe bananas, dipped in a thin flour batter and fried until golden brown and crispy. It's one of Kerala's most beloved teatime treats, especially in households where the evening chai is incomplete without something sweet. Once you try it out, you'll find yourself craving it again and again.

3. Uzhunnu Vada

Another must-try Kerala snack is Uzhunnu Vada. Also known as medu vada, it has a crisp outer shell and a soft, fluffy centre. Made with urad dal and seasoned with pepper and ginger, it delivers comfort in every bite and is best enjoyed with coconut chutney. It goes well with plain tea as well as spicy masala chai.

4. Kozhukatta

Kozhukatta are basically sweet rice dumplings. They're stuffed with jaggery and coconut and are a staple during religious festivals. But they work just as well for casual chai sessions. They offer a chewy texture that contrasts well with hot tea and feel like a warm hug on a rainy day. Do give them a try!

5. Achappam

Achappam is as pretty as it is tasty. Made with rice flour and coconut milk, this crispy snack is shaped using a flower mould and has a light crunch that's hard to resist. While the traditional recipe calls for eggs, you can even skip using them and make an eggless version. Trust us, you'll be hooked from the very first bite.

Which of these Kerala snacks are you excited to try first? Tell us in the comments below!