If there is one actress who never fails to impress us with her movie choices, it has to be Bhumi Pednekar. From playing the role of an overweight bride in Dum Laga Ke Haisha to that of a grandmother in Saand Ki Aankh, she never fails to impress her fans with her exceptional acting skills. But what we love even more about this Bollywood diva is her unconditional love for food. She doesn't shy away from trying out different cuisines and often shares glimpses from her foodie diaries.





Recently, the actress shared a glimpse of her mid-week indulgence on Instagram and needless to say, it has left us drooling! Any guesses what she ate? It's the classic French fries. In the post, we can see Bhumi dressed in a neon green bling outfit as she relishes a plateful of fries along with sandwiches. "Ate fries, wore bling and got tons of love," read the caption of the post. Take a look:







Looks delicious, right? If you too are craving some fries after looking at Bhumi Pednekar's post, we've got you covered. Here we bring you some tips that'll come in handy the next time you plan to make French fries at home. Read more about it here.











If you have been following Bhumi Pednekar on the photo-sharing app, then you'd know that she doesn't miss a chance to keep her 7.2 M followers on Instagram updated with her gastronomic adventures. We last saw her on a food-bingeing spree in the United Kingdom. She shared a picture of herself relishing a hearty ice cream cone amid the chilly weather in London. Read more about it here.











On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar will be soon seen in Shashank Khaitan's comic thriller, Govinda Naam Mera, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, which will be released on December 16, 2022.













What do you think of Bhumi Pednekar's mid-week indulgence? Do share your thoughts in the comments section below!



