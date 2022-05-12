For any non-vegetarian, chicken is the one thing that feels like absolute bliss. Be it in the form of gravy, kebabs, tikkas, tikkis or even salads- any chicken dish just seems to do magic for them. So, if you are a hardcore non-vegetarian and love having chicken, we bring you a Bihari chicken rumali roll recipe to try! Now we know that Bihar is famous for its litti chokka, but trust us, when you look past that dish, you will find a range of dishes just waiting to be explored. Take, for instance, these Bihari chicken rolls. These rolls are unlike any other thing you have tried. It has the perfect blend of spices, herbs, and butter, and with a smoky chicken flavour, this will surely leave you drooling. The best part about this recipe is that you can easily make it at home.





So, if you are looking to cook something new and surprise your family, you cannot miss out on this recipe. Once you make these rolls, pair them with spicy chutney and onion rings for maximum indulgence. If you wish to, you can also simply have the chicken and rumali separately, as they will taste equally indulgent. Check out the recipe below:

Bihari Chicken Rumali Roll: Here's How To Make Bihari Chicken Rumali Roll

Let's begin by preparing the chicken. Firstly, cut the onion in half, grate one half, and slice the other half finely. Fry the sliced onions until golden brown and then remove and crush completely. Now add both the fried/crushed onions and grated onions, along with spices. Then add the chicken pieces and mix to combine. Cover and refrigerate overnight to marinate. Next, cook this chicken in a pan or grill it.

Till this cooks, make the rumali roti. Mix the wheat flour and refined flour together, and knead into a soft, sticky dough. Shape the dough into small roundels and cook it on upside-down tawa.





Once the chicken is ready, place it between the rumali roti, roll it and relish!





Make this delight for yourself, and let us know how it turned out for you!