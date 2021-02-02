Quick Snack: How To Make Kurkure Veg Spring Rolls At Home

Spring rolls are actually easy to put together

Spring roll is one of our most favourite snack of all times. It is fried, crispy, loaded, saucy and has indulgence written all over it. Spring roll is an Asian snack, wherein veggies and meat are snuck inside a sheet. These sheets are then rolled up and fried until crisp and golden. Spring rolls can be of many kinds - the Chinese spring rolls differ from the paper-thin Vietnamese spring rolls. In India, we have a special Indo-Chinese version that has been a part of so many of our parties, wedding functions etc.





You would be surprised to know that spring rolls are incredibly easy to make at home too. In fact, you can jazz it up further with common ingredients like chips, corn flakes, mayonnaise, seasonings and whatnot. These super crispy, Kurkure veg spring rolls by food vlogger and YouTuber Parul is a fine example. Spring rolls coated in cornflake crumbs and fried till perfection are one of the delights that we guarantee you cannot stop at one. The tempting spring rolls also come with a delish veg stuffing made of onions, beans, capsicum, green chillies, red chillies, carrots, cabbage.

Spring rolls are everybody's favourite





Here's what you would need to do:

1. Start with making the stuffing. Heat some oil on medium flame.

2. Add onions, sautee lightly. Then throw in the ginger-garlic paste.

3. Add all veggies and saute well on medium flame. Do not overcook.

4. Add black pepper powder, salt to taste. Mix well.

5. Now add soya sauce, white vinegar. Both of these are optional.

6. Then throw in some spring onions for additional crunch. Turn off the flame transfer it on to a bowl.





For the wrapper:

1. Take a bowl of maida, to which add some salt and gradually add water to make a runny batter.

2. Add baking soda to the batter (optional).

3. Heat a tawa on low medium flame.

4. Once the tawa is heated add a ladle full of batter on to the tawa, spread it thin and roast on low flame.

5. Transfer the sheet on to a plate when the edges of the sheet begin separating from the tawa.

6. Place the sheets on a greased plate.

7. Take a sheet, fill it with veggies, fold twice tightly and fold the edges. Apply maida paste around the edges to seal your spring rolls.

8. You can fry or bake them as is, but if you want to give it a 'Kurkure twist' follow the recipe.





For making them crispy:

1. Take some cornflake, crush them in a ziplock packet. Transfer them in a bowl.

2. Prepare a slurry of maida, water and salt.

3. Coat the uncooked spring rolls in the slurry, then dip them in crushed corn flakes and fry till golden brown.





Watch The Recipe Video Of Kurkure Veg Spring Rolls Here:













