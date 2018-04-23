Karan Singh Grover's Sunday Meal Was Prepared By The 'Cutest Chef Ever'!

Highlights Karan Singh Grover was eating khow suey on Sunday.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are one of the most ardently-followed couples in Bollywood. The stunning couple is always doing something or the other to make their fans swoon and reaching new heights of couple goals every day. Both Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover are very active on social media, especially Instagram, and their timelines bear testimony to their lover for each other. Karan Singh Grover recently made headlines for winning the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2018 for 'Style Influencer of the Year.' To celebrate the win probably, KSG's wife Bipasha decided to make him a Sunday meal.

Karan Singh Grover shared a few pictures of the delicious-looking Khow Suey that Bipasha made for him on Sunday on his Instagram page. Have a look!

Doesn't that look absolutely delicious? We would give Bipasha Basu full marks for the presentation as well! "The yummiest Khao Suey in the world made by the cutest chef ever! @bipashabasu. Thank you my love for the yummies in our tummies!", Karan wrote on Instagram. Karan also thanked Bipasha's mother, who usually cooks for the family during the weekends. Khao suey or khow suey is a Burmese dish made with egg noodles and curried beef or chicken with delicately spiced coconut milk. The dish is served with a variety of contrasting condiments, giving the dish a unique taste and flavour.

This is not the first time that Bipasha Basu has bowled Karan Singh over with her cooking skills. Case in point is this pesto pasta, which Karan Singh considered himself 'lucky' to be eating:

That looks fabulous too! Just a quick FYI - the basil for the pesto came from KSG and Bipasha's own kitchen garden. Now, we are convinced that Karan and Bipasha are one adorable foodie couple! Bipasha has been very vocal about her love for food, especially authentic Bengali dishes. Let's hope we get to see the couple display their cooking skills more often!