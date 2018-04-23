Karan Singh Grover's Sunday Meal Was Prepared By The 'Cutest Chef Ever'!

NDTV Food | Updated: April 23, 2018 17:04 IST
Karan Singh Grover shared a few pictures of the delicious-looking Khow Suey that Bipasha made for him on Sunday on his Instagram page. Have a look!
Doesn't that look absolutely delicious? We would give Bipasha Basu full marks for the presentation as well! "The yummiest Khao Suey in the world made by the cutest chef ever! @bipashabasu. Thank you my love for the yummies in our tummies!", Karan wrote on Instagram. Karan also thanked Bipasha's mother, who usually cooks for the family during the weekends. Khao suey or khow suey is a Burmese dish made with egg noodles and curried beef or chicken with delicately spiced coconut milk. The dish is served with a variety of contrasting condiments, giving the dish a unique taste and flavour.
This is not the first time that Bipasha Basu has bowled Karan Singh over with her cooking skills. Case in point is this pesto pasta, which Karan Singh considered himself 'lucky' to be eating:
That looks fabulous too! Just a quick FYI - the basil for the pesto came from KSG and Bipasha's own kitchen garden. Now, we are convinced that Karan and Bipasha are one adorable foodie couple! Bipasha has been very vocal about her love for food, especially authentic Bengali dishes. Let's hope we get to see the couple display their cooking skills more often!