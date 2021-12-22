As we move towards the end of the year, everyone gears up for the most awaited celebrations - Christmas and New Year! The festive spirit runs high in these last couple of weeks of the year and the excitement is just too much to contain! Anywhere you look, you are greeted with the joyful sight of shiny simmering lights, happy faces, and all things cute and dreamy. Another major part of the Christmas celebration has to be the food, right? No feast is complete without the signature dishes, which, in the case of Christmas have to be the soft and moist plum cakes, aromatic mulled wine, gingerbread cookies, and the many other fried and baked treats that we absolutely love! However, if you are looking for a head-turner dish to include in your Christmas menu, try making this delicious Black Forest Chicken.

Black Forest Chicken is cooked until juicy in red wine

Let us clarify that, unlike the famous cake flavor, black forest chicken has nothing to do with cherries or whipped cream. The recipe is made with loads of black pepper powder giving it the name. Some variations of the recipe also require the sauce to be made with dark cocoa, but we will avoid that for now. The Black Forest Chicken is a scrumptious and rich chicken dish loaded with festive flavors! It packs a punch of heat thanks to loads of black pepper powder used in the preparation; it is also made soaked in red wine which enhances the existing fragrant flavors of the dish. If you do not want to cook with alcohol, you can replace it with a simple grape juice. The preparation is quite easy and requires not more than a couple of ingredients. The Black Forest Chicken recipe can be a welcome change if you want to impress your guests this Christmas season; here is the recipe for you.

Black Forest Chicken Recipe l How To Make Black Forest Chicken:

Wash and pat dry chicken breast, marinate with ginger-garlic paste and black pepper powder, and salt for some time. Sear the chicken pieces and create a bed of onions to let it cook. In another pan, create the sauce by mixing wine, black pepper powder, and other ingredients. Finally, let the chicken pieces cook in the sauce and serve hot.





Click here for the detailed recipe for Black Forest Chicken.





Merry Christmas 2021 everyone!