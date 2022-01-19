If there is one thing that we will find in abundance on social media, it has to be all the engaging content. From funny prank videos to interesting information about the world around us, to animals doing hilarious stunts, there is no dearth of content that will crack you up! And then, there are stories that inspire us, or at least leave us thinking 'wow'. Such is the case of a recent Instagram reel that has surfaced on the photo sharing app. A video shared by digital content creator 'nagpur_buzz' shows an Indore street vendor that will shock you beyond measures and it is not because of some bizarre recipe. The street vendor has impressed the internet with his cooking skills, but what is so special in that you may ask. The answer to that is the man cooks blindfolded! Yes, you read that right; this man known as the 'Indori Jack Sparrow' has a thick white cloth covering his eyes and can be seen preparing a plate of noodles with utter ease.





The street shop by the name Sai Krupa Chinese Centre in Indore has this unique man cooking food without seeing a thing. From fine chopping cabbages to drizzling all kinds of sauces in the dish to tossing the noodles around in the wok like a pro, he does all of this while being completely blindfolded. The admin of the page had even recorded his time with a stopwatch, at 0:42 sec, we could see the guy tossing the noodles. It probably didn't take him more than 5 minutes to prepare a plate of noodles that looked extremely tempting and delicious; take a look at the video here:

The comments left on the video were applauding the street vendor for his skill while some also made hilarious remarks about the situation. One comment read 'Are galti se jiv jantu bhi fry hue toh' (What if he fries some insects' along with it) while the other read "isko to aankh ki jarurat nahi... donate kar de" (He doesn't seem to need his eyes, might as well donate them).





The chef seen in the video goes by the name Love Gupta and has uploaded many blindfolded cooking videos on his own page as well. He calls himself 'Michael Jackson Chinese Wala".





Have you come across any other wonderful chefs like this one? Let us know in the comments below.