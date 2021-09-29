There are many things that we can cook for breakfast. Whether you like to indulge in poha, upma or even parathas, there is no end to the varieties. But sometimes, the urge to have a toast and chai takes over, and it becomes one of the most comforting meals to have. Generally, we have had toast with butter, eggs, veggies and even cheese, but to give you a twist in taste, here we bring you some yummy desi-style toast recipes that are perfect for breakfast. These recipes are not only easy to make but also super delicious to have. Check out the recipes below.

Here Are 5 Desi-Style Toast Recipes | 5 Desi-Style Toast Recipes

1. Paneer Tikka Toasty

We all love the flavour of lip-smacking paneer tikka, along with some yummy chutney. It fills our stomach in no time and satisfies our hunger as well. But to give this dish a new twist, try some yummy paneer tikka toasty. This recipe has mouth-watering flavours that you will love to devour. See the full recipe here.

2. Sindhi Dal Toast

Since breakfast is the most important meal of the day, one should always indulge in something fulfilling. And this Sindhi dal toast is the definition of fulfilling! Smothered in moong dal, potatoes and spices, this recipe is oh-so-delicious and a must-try! See the full recipe here.

3. Sooji Toast

If you are short on time, then the sooji toast is a quick recipe to make. It is easy, and you can use any masalas or veggies of your liking in this. For the full recipe, click here.

4. Bombay Toasty

Who doesn't love a good and hearty sandwich filled with veggies and sauces that gives a burst of flavour in every bite? The Bombay toasty is filled with cucumber, tomatoes, onion and potatoes. A delicious, quick, easy and fuss-free breakfast recipe is full of nutrients. Check out the full recipe here.

5. Cheeni Toast

If you are craving something sweet, then the cheeni toast is the recipe you must try. Cooked with oodles of ghee and sugar, this mix is caramelized on bread and then devoured. Find the recipe here.





Make these delicious toast recipes, and let us know which one you liked the best!



