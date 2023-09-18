What we eat on a daily basis has a direct correlation with our gut health. If our diet features more processed foods or those high in sugar, it will certainly have a negative impact on our digestive system. This results in issues such as bloating, gas and constipation. Sadly, the majority of us face them on a daily basis as our diet is dominated by such foods these days. To boost your gut health, there are some incredible superfoods that you must add to your diet. They will help promote good bacteria in your digestive system and prevent health issues in the future. Let's make things easier for you by listing these foods below. You can buy them from MORE using the NDTV Big Bonus App, and also receive gift coupons on your purchases and up to 20% in rewards. Download the NDTV Big Bonus App from the App Store or Google Play, register on the app, and link your bank cards to earn these rewards. Don't worry, the process of linking your credit and debit cards is completely secure, allowing you to make the most of your order while earning simultaneously.

Here Are 5 Superfoods For Gut Health You Can Buy From The NDTV Big Bonus App:

1. Yoghurt

As we all know, yoghurt is an excellent source of probiotics which provide good bacteria to our gut and contribute to a healthy digestive system. Including yoghurt in your daily diet can do wonders for gut health and also improve your overall immunity. Enjoy it as is or you can even add some fruits to it for flavour.

2. Ghee

Ghee has a bad reputation for being unhealthy. But if consumed in moderation, there's no limit to its benefits, including for gut health. This golden nectar contains butyric acid which is considered to be good for our digestive system. So, please don't hesitate to apply it to your rotis or add it to your dals.

3. Carom Seeds

Carom seeds (ajwain) are another superfood for a healthy gut. They are often used as a quick remedy for an upset stomach. Wondering why? Well, it's due to the presence of an oil called thymol in them, which helps fight harmful bacteria and prevents them in the future. Just roast them slightly on a tawa and then chew them to reap their benefits.

4. Ginger

Ginger, too, possesses the ability to work wonders for digestive health. It can be your perfect solution to get relief from tummy issues. It contains gingerol, which helps soothe the digestive muscles and stimulates the production of digestive juices. Use it to make a juice or add it to your curries, and sabzis.

5. Turmeric

Turmeric (haldi) has been used in India for ages and is known for its remarkable medicinal properties. This yellow spice is rich in antioxidants and can help keep your digestive system healthy. One of the best ways to consume it is in the form of a freshly-made cup of haldi doodh.

Add these foods to your cart right away and take a step closer to maintaining a healthy gut.





