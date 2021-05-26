Every morning, the same question which hangs on our head like a sword is what we should make for breakfast today? Though we might resort to our usual poha, upma, oats, and bread and if we are feeling a little adventurous, we might have dosa, idli, aloo puri or chole bhature for breakfast. But always making a breakfast like this can be a task. If you are also stuck with the same thought of what new can be done with your breakfast recipes every morning, then we have just the answer for you! Experimenting and trying something new will add more items to your menu and give you more ideas to play around with.

Breakfast is said to be the most important meal of the day

While you think of what you can make to upgrade your morning meal, we have just the recipes for you that are tasty, healthy and nutritious.

Here Are 5 Unconventional Breakfast Recipes For Your Mornings

1. Jolpaan





A dish hailing from Assam, it is sweet and easy to make. All you need is cooked soft rice, jiggery, and curd to make this dish. When you have all your ingredients ready, mix the rice with jiggery and curd and your jolpaan is ready to be served.

2. Puttu





South Indian dishes have a lot to offer us, and one of these dishes includes the scrumptious puttu. It is made out of rice and is layered with coconut. Usually the rice is steamed into a cylindrical shape and is served with ripe banana, curry, jackfruit or moong dal curry. Check out the full recipe here.

Puttu is a famous South Indian dish made of rice and coconut





3. Muthia





This dish is a staple in Gujarat and delicious to eat. Muthia just breaks into your mouth and gives a burst of flavour. It is made out of chickpea flour, salt, turmeric, methi and chilli. This fist shaped snack can be both steamed and fried and can be served with chutneys, curry leaves and mustard seeds. Muthia is widely eaten in Gujarat and is a dish that can be found in most of the homes. See the full recipe here.

This snack is usually fried and is shaped with the fist





4. Tonak





Tonak is a stew made with peas, legumes, vegetables, tamarind, grated coconut, to which a special masala of coriander seeds, red chilies, fennel seeds, cloves, cinnamon, and black pepper is added. Famous in goa this dish is served with the locally available bread called but it can also be eaten with chapatis or bread slices.





5. Pesarattu





The Pesarattu is a dish from Andhra Pradesh that is similar to a crispy dosa and is made with a batter made of moong dal, onions, and green chillies. Upma Pesarattu, which is simply Pesarattu served with upma, is a variation of this. Check out the full recipe here.

This dosa is made from green gram





Now that you have more options to add to your breakfast menu try these recipes and let us know which one you like the best!