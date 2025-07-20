Poha is the ultimate comfort food of India. From breakfast to snacks, it's a staple in many households. And let's be honest, there are just so many ways to enjoy it - from the classic onion and potato poha to the spicy Indori poha. But with so many varieties out there, it's easy to get stuck in a rut. Are you tired of the same old poha recipes? Well, we've got a game-changer for you! Have you ever tried kala chana poha? This chatpata twist on the classic dish is about to take your taste buds on a wild ride. The recipe for this unique poha was shared by the Instagram page @thespicystory.

What Makes Kala Chana Poha A Must-Try?

Kala chana poha gives an interesting twist to regular poha. The softness of poha complements the slightly firm texture of kala chana perfectly, making it a delight to eat. Whether you're having it for breakfast or as an evening snack, this poha recipe is sure to tantalise your taste buds. Plus, it's ready in just 10 minutes - what's not to love?

Is Kala Chana Poha Healthy?

Absolutely! Kala chana is a powerhouse of protein, making this poha recipe a nutritious and wholesome option. It's also rich in fibre, which can help support healthy digestion. While it's a nutritious choice, don't forget to enjoy it in moderation as poha is a carbohydrate-rich food.

What To Serve With Kala Chana Poha?

For the ultimate flavour experience, team up kala chana poha with a dollop of fresh yoghurt or a spicy pudina chutney. If spices aren't your thing, opt for a sweet and tangy imli chutney or a classic tomato ketchup instead. Either way, it's a match made in heaven!

How To Make Kala Chana Poha | Poha Recipe

Making kala chana poha at home is pretty simple. Just follow these steps:

Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, peanuts, curry leaves and green chillies. Saute well.

Next, add turmeric, rinsed poha, salt, lemon juice and fresh coriander. Cook for 1-2 minutes.

To make the chana, heat oil in a pan and add kala chana, hing, turmeric, red chilli powder, coriander powder, salt and amchoor powder. Cook for a minute or two.

Add this to the poha and give it a good mix. Top it with onion, pomegranate, fine sev and a squeeze of lemon juice.

That's it - your kala chana poha is now ready to be savoured!

Looks delicious, doesn't it? Try making this kala chana poha at home and impress your family with your culinary skills. Happy cooking!