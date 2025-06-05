In most Indian households, mornings start with a familiar question, “What should we have for breakfast today?!” Most of us are looking for an option that's quick, tasty, and keeps us full for longer. While some of us look for quick and instant options like masala oats, others try to keep it traditional by going for poha. Both are light on the stomach, easy to make and are generally considered healthy. But what about those busy mornings when you have to run errands till noon with no break in between? You would want something that can keep you nourished and full for longer. So, when it comes to keeping you full, which one is a better option – masala oats or poha? Let's find out.





Health Benefits Of Oats:

Let's learn what eating oats does to your body. Here are some of the health benefits of this kitchen staple:

1. Keeps Blood Pressure In Check

Oats are packed with antioxidants, which help maintain blood pressure levels. It produces nitric oxide gas that helps in the smooth movement of blood through the vessels.

2. Promotes Weight Loss

The soluble fibres in oats help break down food faster, which smoothens digestion. Extra calories are lost in the process, which results in weight loss.

3. Excellent Source Of Energy

100 grams of oats contain 16.9 grams of protein, which keeps the stomach full for a longer time. It also helps fuel the body with an abundance of energy.

4. Good For Diabetics

Diabetes is mainly caused by increased blood sugar levels in the body. The beta-glucan compound in oats makes a thick layer that keeps the stomach full and prevents the absorption of glucose into the bloodstream.

Health Benefits Of Poha:

Now that you know how oats benefit your body, let's find out what eating poha actually does to your body:

1. Controls Blood Sugar Levels

Since it is packed with fibre, poha is considered a good meal for diabetics. It helps a slow and steady release of sugar into the bloodstream, which prevents sudden blood sugar spikes.

2. A Good Probiotic

Poha is made by parboiling paddy and then drying it out in the sun for a few hours. The finished product has undergone fermentation and hence retains the microbial flora from the partially digested carbs and proteins, which is healthy for the gut.

3. Healthy Carb

Poha is actually made with 76.9 per cent of carbohydrates and about 23 per cent of fats. This makes it a great breakfast food as it helps provide energy to the body.

4. Easily Digestible

Poha is light on the stomach and easily digestible, which makes it a perfect dish for mornings. It won't even cause bloating.

What Makes Masala Oats A Nutritious Breakfast Option?

There is no denying that oats are packed with fibre, which makes them a powerhouse ingredient for you. For the unversed, oats contain beta-glucan, a soluble fibre that slows down digestion and helps you feel full for longer. As per a November 2021 research paper, beta-glucan not only increases satiety but also helps regulate appetite hormones. However, the instant masala oats that we purchase from the market come with added sodium, flavour enhancers, and very little protein. This means that while your tummy may feel full right after eating, the feeling may not last long unless you pair it with a protein source like boiled eggs, paneer, or even a handful of nuts.

What Makes Poha A Nutritious Breakfast Option?

Poha may seem like a lighter option, but it has more to offer. It is made from flattened rice, which is easy to digest. When you cook it with peanuts, mustard seeds, curry leaves and some lemon, it makes a balanced meal of carbs, healthy fats, and a bit of protein. This good balance of nutrients helps you stay full for longer. According to a 2015 research paper published in Advances In Nutrition, meals that contain multiple macronutrients, especially fat and protein, help curb your hunger better than carbs alone.





Masala Oats Vs. Poha: Which Can Keep You Full For Long?

Both masala oats and poha have their pros, but poha is better when it comes to lasting fullness, especially if you prepare it properly. Oats are great if you are looking for something light, fibrous, and easy on the digestive system. They also make for a better breakfast option for diabetics due to their low glycemic index and high fibre content. But if you want a breakfast item that'll keep you full for a long, poha with a few protein-rich options like sprouts or paneer will do a better job.





The choice of masala oats or poha depends entirely on health goals. If you want a lower-calorie option that's also light on your stomach, go for poha! However, if you aim to have more fibre and protein content in your dish, go for masala oats – but only the homemade version.





So, make your food choices as per your health for long-term benefits from these nutritious pantry staples.