On hot summer days, we all want something light and refreshing, don't we? For me, poha has always been that go-to comfort dish. It is quick, filling and easy on the stomach. But when the temperature starts to rise, even the regular version can feel a bit too heavy. That is when I came across a version shared by the Instagram page @snapsfromkitchen, and I had to try it. Cucumber poha. It sounded simple but also exactly what I did not know I was missing. It is cool, hydrating and takes just 15 minutes to put together. Perfect for those days when you want something fuss-free yet satisfying. Trust me, once you try it, you might not go back to your usual poha anytime soon.

What Makes Cucumber Poha A Must-Try?

Cucumber poha is a refreshing twist on traditional poha, perfect for hot summer days. Its light and easy-to-digest nature makes it an ideal snack or breakfast option. The combination of cucumber and poha makes each bite feel light and cooling.

Is Cucumber Poha Healthy?

Absolutely! Cucumber poha is a nutritious and wholesome dish as it is rich in fibre and antioxidants. The poha provides a good source of carbohydrates, while cucumber adds hydration and essential vitamins. This dish is also low in calories, making it a guilt-free option.

What To Serve With Cucumber Poha?

Cucumber poha tastes good on its own. But if you wish to pair it with something, opt for a bowl of fresh curd. Together, they will complement each other quite well and help cool your body from within. If you wish to add flavour, consider pairing the poha with any chutney of your choice.

How To Make Cucumber Poha At Home | Cucumber Poha Recipe

To make cucumber poha, you just need a handful of ingredients and under 15 minutes of your time. Follow these steps:

Start by soaking poha in water for some time. Once it becomes soft, drain the water and transfer it to a bowl.

To this, add grated cucumber and coconut and combine well.

In a pan, heat oil and add mustard seeds, chana dal, peanuts, ginger and curry leaves. Give it a good mix.

Add the prepared cucumber-poha mixture to it along with a pinch of salt.

Add some water if needed and garnish with fresh coriander leaves.

Your cucumber poha is now ready to be savoured!

Cucumber poha is super easy to prepare and will make for a delightful addition to your summer diet. Try it today!