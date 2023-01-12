If there's one thing Indians can't get enough of, it's a cup of kadak chai. The very thought of tea warms our hearts and brings a smile to our faces. Picture a cup of chai along with some crispy pakoda, vada or bonda, coated with spices and fried to perfection - appetising, right? Chai along with some crispy street-style snacks makes for one of the best-selling combinations in every part of India. In fact, we find different versions of crispy snacks in different places. For instance, batata vada, vada pav, medu vada, samosa, bhajiya and more. Hence, it won't be an exaggeration to say that Indian cuisine gives you ample recipes to pair with your evening tea. Adding to the list, we bring you one such crispy snack recipe that can be easily prepared at home with some basic spices that are available in every kitchen - it's called Kolkata-style moong vada.





Aside from being a fantastic appetiser or evening snack, you can also use this vada to make crispy burgers or sandwiches by sandwiching it between buns or bread. Compared to traditional vada recipes, this one requires a slightly different method of preparation. Are you wondering how? Read the entire recipe below.

Quick Snack: How To Make Moong Dal Vada For Tea-Time

To begin with, wash and rinse green moong dal properly. Meanwhile, chop onion and coriander leaves, and keep aside.

Now grind 2 tbsp of soaked dal with ginger, garlic, green chillies and cinnamon into a fine paste.

Drain the leftover dal and mix it into the paste to make a thick and coarse batter without adding water. Mix the batter uniformly with a spatula and, if required, run the mixer for a few more seconds. Note: It's okay if part of the dal remains uncrushed.

In a bowl, scoop out the dal mixture and add in the salt, cumin seeds, chopped coriander leaves, and onion. Heat oil in a kadhai. Form a tiny ball of batter and flatten it on your palm into a vada before slipping it into the heated oil. For the complete Kolkata-Style Moong Dal Vada recipe, click here.

Try it out and let us know how you all liked it in the comments below.