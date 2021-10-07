It is no secret that our modern lifestyle has drained us of any chance to truly relax. From the moment we wake up to the moment we keep aside our cell phones to finally sleep - our brain is constantly bombarded with information and tasks. And the number of times we let our brain lay back and recharge in a week are so rare that we could easily count them on our fingers. There is no wonder the number of cognitive diseases and brain health-related issues have shot up in the recent past. And while reducing screen time, meditation, relaxation, and exercising are some of the things that we could incorporate into our lifestyle, it is important to realize that food plays a major role in improving and enhancing our brain health too.





Fruits, vegetables, and nuts have always been added to a healthy and nutritious diet but did you know that are many other ingredients that may improve brain functioning? Here is a list of common foods that may help you improve brain health.

Here Are 5 Common Foods That May Help Improve Brain Health:

1. Chocolates:

If you are a chocolate lover, we have some great news for you! A recent study has revealed that consuming chocolate might be beneficial for your brain health. The cocoa beans have some small molecules in them called flavonol. These molecules are said to improve brain agility according to the research published in the journal 'Scientific reports'. Remember to consume more dark chocolate than regular or white chocolate since that has higher flavonoid content. Read more about it here.

2. Oranges :

Another fruit that is high on flavonoids is oranges. Consumption of unadulterated homemade fresh orange juice is said to improve cognitive function. A study published in the American Journal of clinical nutrition has pointed out that the adults who have taken part in a research that asked them to consume orange juice daily showed an overall improvement in global cognitive functioning. Read more about it here.

3. Tea:

Yes, that morning cup of chai that we all love may have many more benefits to it than we know. Though the different ingredients added to tea like ginger and black pepper have their own set of benefits, the tea itself has been considered beneficial to brain functioning. A study has looked at the impact of regular consumption of tea on the structure of our brains specifically. The study has said that regular tea drinkers may have an advantage over non-drinkers, wherein they may have a better brain structure. Read more about it here.

4. Fish :

The omega-3 fatty acids present in fish have a slew of benefits to them, from heart issues to skin and hair health the healthy fats of the fish are included in almost all kinds of healthy diets. However, studies have further proved that including fish in your diet may help with improving brain health too. A study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine claims that adding fish to your weekly diet can be beneficial for your brain cells. Along with omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin-e, fish contains certain antioxidants that can help in warding off the risk of dementia.

5. Leafy vegetables :

We have been repeatedly asked to include green vegetables in our diet since time immemorial. On top of being storehouses of different nutrients and health benefits, vegetables like broccoli, kale, and spinach also help fight cognitive damage. The Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology states that green vegetables contain vitamin K, beta-carotene, folate, and lutein that play a big role in keeping our brain healthy.

These are some of the foods that you may include in your diet for better brain health.





