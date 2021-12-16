Patty is a delicacy that we have all enjoyed at some point during our childhood. From birthday parties to the school canteen - we always loved indulging in this crunchy snack. This delicious puff - filled with a mix of mashed potatoes, peas, onions and masalas - has never failed to tantalise our taste buds. The popularity of this snack is so much that now we even find many variations like pasta patty, tandoori patty, chowmein patty and whatnot. And the best part is that we can easily find all kinds of variations in various bakeries. However, when it comes to making patties at home, it could be a challenging task. After all, getting those layers and texture of goodness can take a lot of time, effort and practice. But, if you still want to make some yummy patties at home without the effort, fret not. Here we bring you a bread patties recipe that is much simpler to cook and absolutely delicious!





As the name suggests, this patty is made from bread and has a crunchy taste. It is filled with classic aloo masalas that we usually find in the bakeries. This recipe is much easier to make and is fulfilling. You can even make this when you have guests coming over or simply when you want to have a delicious snack with tea! Read the full recipe below:

Bread Patties Recipe: How To Make Bread Patties

Add besan, red chilli powder, salt, cumin seeds, and water to form a smooth batter in a bowl. Mic and keep aside. Now in a pan, add some oil, slit green chillies and mix. Next, throw in chopped onion and peas. Let it cook till the onions are soft. Now add mashed potatoes with salt, red chilli powder, pepper, chaat masalas and combine everything. Once it is done, let it cool for a while. Then cut the bread slices in two, add the potato mix from the top, dunk it in the besan batter and deep fry. Once it is done, take it out and enjoy!

For the full recipe of bread patties, click here.





Make this delicious delight, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!