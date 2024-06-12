Whether you are going to Goa as a couple, a group of friends or a big family, not everyone wants to splurge and empty their wallets on their vacation. There are many luxurious and expensive restaurants in Goa where you might have a great time, however, it is not necessary to burn a hole in your pocket to have a great time at a place like Goa, where you can make a fun and memorable trip even without spending too much cash. Check out some of our recommendations for budget bites in Goa that are delicious and pocket-friendly!

Here Are Some Affordable And Amazing Restaurants, Cafes And Street Food Joints In Goa:

North Goa

1. Artjuna

Artjuna is a lively and vibrant restaurant, perfect for the evening time when you can enjoy some delicious snacks. Here you can relax and enjoy coffee, pizzas, cocktails, sandwiches and more. Originally established as a small family-run cafe, over the years it has developed into a trendy place: an outdoor Mediterranean restaurant with a bakery, a lifestyle shop, a large events and workshop area and a kids' playground.

Where: 940, Market Rd, Monteiro Vaddo, Anjuna, Goa

Cost For Two: 950 (approx.) without alcohol

When: 7:30am-10:30pm

2. Kasav - Kitchen and Bar

This is a serene and aesthetically pleasing restaurant serving continental and European cuisine at affordable prices. You can go here to spend time in the evening and enjoy some tasty treats. Some yummy foods on their menu include nachos, tofu salad, tofu mushrooms, satay, aglio olio, Thai chicken and cheesecake.

Where: Survey no 164/2, D'mello wado, near starco junction, Dmello Vaddo, Anjuna, Goa

Cost For Two: 1000-1200 (approx.)

When: 12-4pm, 7-11:30pm

3. Edward's Yard

This place has a peaceful and lovely ambience. It is located away from the crowded parts and here you can enjoy your meal next to a small but beautiful and peaceful waterfall. Some delicious Goan special seafood they serve include Chonok Crumb Fry and Prawn Dangar. Food is reasonably priced.

Where: 407/5, Dando Waddo, Goa- Velha, Bambolim, Goa

Cost For Two: 700 (approx.)

When: 12-3:30pm, 7-11:30pm

4. O Coqueiro

O'Coqueiro is an authentically and excellently executed restaurant, serving a menu brimming with classic Goan favourites since 1968. The dishes are reasonably priced. They also serve kingfish recheado, mushroom xacuti, stuffed crabs, and all kinds of delectable seafood.

Where: Edapally - Panvel Hwy, Defence Colony, Porvorim, Penha de Franc, Goa

Cost For Two: 1,200 (approx.) without alcohol

When: 11:30am - 11pm

​​​​​​​Also Read: Bar Crawls In Goa: From Beachside Beats To Party Scenes And Everything In Between

5. Noronha's Corner

This iconic food truck is a must-try for mouthwatering, authentic and affordable Goan food. Their Konkan-Catholic dishes are a hit with the locals. Some of their best food items include pork vindaloo, sausage poi, beef chilly, sorpotel, prawn rissois, calamari chilly fry, pork roast with bread, chorizo pao.

Where: Anjuna Circle, Near Anjuna-Mapusa and Calangute-Siolim Road, Anjuna, Goa

Cost For Two: 300 (approx.)

When: 5-11pm (Monday closed)

South Goa

1. Cafe Zelo

Enjoy delicious and gorgeous-looking food at Cafe Zelo in South Goa. Some tasty items on their menu include Grilled chicken tacos, Eggs benedict, Chicken wings and Banoffee pie for dessert. The place has a relaxing vibe and the food is reasonably priced.

Where: L&L Correia's Pride, A-SH-14, near South Goa District, near KTC Bus Terminal, Fatorda, Madgaon, Goa

Cost For Two: 600 (approx.)

When: 9-3pm, 5-9pm

2. Southside

Having a beach shack vibe with a great sea view and good ambience, Southside is a great restaurant where you can enjoy delicious food at affordable prices. Their flavourful prawn curry is a must-try!

Where: At Camilsons Beach Resort, Beach, Sernabatim, Kolve

Cost For Two: 1500 (approx.) with alcohol

When: 12-11pm

3. Ceskaz Deli Cafe

This cafe has a delicious and budget-friendly food and beverage menu. Some must-try items include Chinese-style fish, spicy and saucy squids, and juicy kebabs. They serve refreshing fresh beverages like fresh orange juice, lemon soda, watermelon juice and lemon mint cooler. Yummy dessert items include New York cheesecake, custard Berliner, eclairs, and the chocolate hazelnut frangipani tart.

Where: No1, Roma Apts, Spring of Ana Fonte, Garden, Pajifond, Madgaon, Goa

Cost For Two: 700 (approx)

When: 9am-10pm, Monday closed

4. Dom Pedros

This small bakery is a great place for enjoying Goan snacks at affordable prices. Some must-try items on their menu include Prawn rissois, beef samosa, and cheese cutlet. A traditional mango jam, magaad, is available here during the summer months.

Where: Pajifond, Margao

Cost For Two: 300 (approx.)

When: 5am-2pm, 4-7pm

Panjim/ Panaji

1. Bhatti Village Family Bar & Restaurant

A Goan family-run restaurant, this gem is a cosy place hidden away in the narrow by-lanes of Nerul village, near Panjim. The seafood here is delicious and the place also serves delicious vegetarian food as well -- mixed veg xacuti, tender coconut chilly fry, mushroom rawa fry, kidney beans curry, and baby corn curry. All items are budget-friendly.

Where: Bhatti Waddo, Nerul, Goa

Cost For Two: 600 (approx.) without alcohol

When: 12-3 pm, 7-11 pm

Also Read: Hidden Gems In Goa: When In Goa, Do Not Miss Out On These Restaurants And Cafes Offering The Local Experience

2. Cafe Al Fresco

This is a beautiful cafe with artistic vibes and delicious food. There is also outdoor seating and live music. You can try their English breakfast and mouth-watering pancakes. They also serve nice freshly squeezed juice. The cafe has an all-day breakfast and a variety of dessert options to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Where: Sunaparanta Centre For The Arts, Near Lar De Estudantes, Panaji, Goa

Cost For Two: 950 (approx.)

When: 10am - 6:30pm (Sunday closed)

3. Bombil

Get the perfect Goan lunch vibes at this restaurant in Panaji with delicious food at pocket-friendly prices. The vibe is colourful and you will also feel delighted with live music at this place. They offer authentic Goan meals and desserts, and their fish/prawn/beef thalis are amazing. Food service is also quick.

Where: Campal Bridge, Near Military Hospital, Panaji, Goa

Cost For Two: 500 (approx.)

When: 12-4:30pm

Next time you visit Goa, enjoy delicious food and drinks without worrying about your expenditure by trying these amazing and affordable food joints, restaurants, cafes and bakeries.