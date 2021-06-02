No matter how full you are, looking at a bowl of creamy butter chicken with its aromatic fragrance and luscious golden gravy will definitely make your stomach start growling like it has been hungry for years. If we talk about the most popular chicken recipes, the first two dishes that come to mind are butter chicken and aromatic chicken biryani. These two dishes are not just a blend of spices but also a classic accumulation of two different cultures that ultimately make them the country's favourites. Have you ever thought of combining these two heavenly recipes together? Well, this fusion is going to be your next favourite.





Image credit : iStock Chicken biryani seems to be one of the most loved recipe.

Butter chicken biryani is an impeccable amalgamation of creamy butter chicken and majestic biryani. This biryani has a proper butter chicken base, cooked and layered with fried onions, garnished with coriander and roasted cashews. Steamed with a dollop of ghee, a pinch of saffron adds a perfect aromatic kick to this fusion recipe. It is definitely a mouth-watering combination. Here's the recipe for you to try at home.

How To Make Butter Chicken Biryani | Butter Chicken Biryani Recipe:

You may be wondering how this would be different from a regular biryani recipe. So, without any further ado, let's start with the recipe. All you need to do is prepare butter chicken gravy. For this, you need to marinate chicken with all the ingredients and keep aside for 3-4 hours. Meanwhile, boil a large vessel of water and add cardamom, bay leaf, peppercorn and salt. Boil the rice until half cooked and drain out immediately. Now for the chicken gravy, heat a pan and add mustard oil and butter with whole spices and grated onions. Add the marinated chicken and cook until the oil starts to separate. Add all the powdered spices and mix well. The last step is to pour the rice evenly on the butter chicken gravy and garnish with fried onion and coriander leaves. Voila, the wait is over, and your tempting butter chicken biryani is ready.





Here's the full recipe for you.





This biryani recipe may seem like a laborious process but trust us - if you are looking for something unique, this recipe is definitely worth it. Try it and let us know how you liked it in the comment section below.