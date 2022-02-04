





Who said that tasty food can't be healthy?! People tend to assume that healthy food is either bland or boiled, but the truth is that healthy food can be extremely versatile (and, not to forget delicious!). You just need to find the right dish to achieve that perfect balance between healthy and delicious. That is why; we have you brought to you the recipe for cabbage cutlet. Everybody loves eating cutlets! The joy of biting into a crispy cutlet and receiving a burst of flavours in our mouth, that is what makes it so delicious. With the loaded health benefits of cabbage, you shall get a healthy cutlet that shall become your go-to snack!





Did you know that cabbage is an excellent source of vitamin A and vitamin C? That's not all, this cruciferous vegetable is rich in antioxidants. It is quite low in calories as well, meaning you can have a good quantity of cabbage without worrying about your calorie intake. Clearly, cabbage is indeed healthy, and with this recipe it is even delicious.





Cabbage Cutlet Recipe: How To Make Cabbage Cutlet At Home

Wash and strain the grated cabbage, add the chopped coriander, onion and garlic. Mix it well. Next, add all the masalas - chaat masala, red chilli powder, cumin seeds, salt and pepper powder. Add the cornflour and half of the sooji at first, mix it well. Then gradually add the rest. Combine the mixture well and let it rest for at least 10 minutes. Make round-shaped cutlets and pan fry them till both sides are golden brown. The cabbage cutlet is ready!





Click here for the step-by-step recipe for Cabbage Cutlet.





You can serve these cutlets with ketchup, pudina chutney, chilli garlic dip and even imli chutney! If you want to use no oil, then you can also cook it in an air fryer.





Sounds easy, right?! So, what are you waiting for? Make these crispy cabbage cutlets for a delicious and quick snack and impress your friend with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section how you liked it.