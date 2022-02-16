At some point or another, we all have tried baking a cake at home. Whether you baked a cake to test your skills or to surprise your friend or family with something handmade, we all have searched for easy cake recipes. However, while actually preparing the batter, you must have also realised how challenging the entire baking process can be. With different measurements and ingredients, we simply feel like giving up. But that's not where the challenge ends. Even if you make a good batter and bake it, sometimes, the cake gets stuck to the bottom of the pan and breaks. So, if this similar thing has happened to you before, here we bring you some easy tips with which you can swiftly remove the cake from the pan. Find the tips below:





Here Are 5 Easy Tips To Remove The Cake From The Pan

1. Let It Cool

The first step in getting your cake out of the pan is to let it cool completely and come to room temperature. If you try to remove a cake from a pan that is still warm, the cake will either break or get stuck.

2. Use Knife

Another one of the tricks after cooling is to loosen the cake from the side edges. For this, slide the knife carefully between the cake and the pan's edge, moving slowly around the edge. Again, keep the knife against the pan to avoid cutting into the cake.





3. Flip The Cake

Place a large plate on top of the cake pan. Flip the pan upside down with the plate on the bottom, holding the plate firmly in place. The cake will slowly release and come out in one piece if you tap and gently shake the pan.

4. Microwave

Fill a mug halfway with boiling water. Place the cake pan on top of the mug in the microwave to heat it up. Allow it to sit in the microwave for a few minutes without turning it on. The cake should release from the pan due to the steam.





5. Grease The Pan

Use a baking spray or grease to make sure your cake pan is slippery so that removing your cake is a breeze. You can also make use of a non-stick pan or the one which opens from the side.





So, next time you are baking, keep these easy tips in mind!