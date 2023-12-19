Is there a perfect time to have a muffin? Definitely not! Muffins are a universally loved treat and loved by every person. These little treats never fail to bring joy to people's taste buds. From classic blueberry to lip-smacking chocolate chip, it's the muffins' texture, aroma and infinite flavour possibilities that make them the perfect snack for every occasion. However, if you are conscious about your calorie intake, we have prepared a recipe for healthy Carrot walnut muffins, which are just these little treats packed with the goodness of carrots and walnuts. Read on to know more!

Are Carrot Walnut Muffins Healthy?

That depends on the ingredients you pick for the recipe. However, carrot walnut muffins are made from whole wheat flour. So that means you are consuming these delicious treats entirely with whole grains. Secondly, the ingredients consist of yoghurt, which is good for your stomach and makes the muffins light and moist. Carrot walnut muffins are made from olive oil or any oil of your choice. This means you are excluding the fatty-rich butter and helping your body's cholesterol levels. These sweet treats are also made of maple syrup or honey which is used instead of sugar.





Carrot Walnut Muffins are easy to make!

How To Make Carrot Walnut Muffins: Recipe To Make Carrot Walnut Muffins

Take a big bowl and dump whole wheat flour, ground cinnamon, salt, and baking soda. Mix them well until they blend. Now add grated carrots and chopped walnuts into the mixture. In another bowl, take the raisins and coat them with whole wheat flour. Keep mixing flour and raisins until they are coated well. Discard the remaining flour.





Now whisk olive oil (or any other oil of your preference) with maple syrup in a large bowl. To this, add eggs, yoghurt and vanilla extract. Mix them until the mixture is smooth. Add the yoghurt, egg and vanilla extract mixture into the flour mixture and keep mixing until they are combined well.





Take 20 muffin cups or a muffin mould and spray it with nonstick cooking spray. At this point, preheat the oven to 220 degrees C (425 degrees F). Transfer the muffin batter to the prepared cups and top them with Tutti Frutti. Sprinkle them with powdered sugar. Place them in the preheated oven.

Carrot Walnut Muffins can be made with simple ingredients from your pantry.

Bake the muffins for about 13 minutes until they are golden on the top. To check if they are baked properly, insert a toothpick in the centre. If the toothpick turns out with the gooey batter, bake it for 5 minutes more. If not, place them on a rack to cool down. And voila, your carrot walnut muffins are ready to serve!





Bonus Tip:

Start your day with these healthy Carrot Walnut muffins or serve them at tea time to wow your guests. Moreover, you can store these muffins for up to two weeks!