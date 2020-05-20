Celebrate Eid With This Bhuna Adraki Chaap Recipe By Ummrao, Hotel Marriott Courtyard

Eid-Al Fitr celebrations too are abound with delicious food

Highlights Eid Al Fitr is one of the biggest festivals around the world

There are many kinds of delicacies prepared for Eid

Eid-Al-Fitr falls on 23rd May this year

Eid is just around the corner, and much like all festivals, Eid-Al Fitr celebrations too are abound with delicious food. Delicacies so rich and yummy, that is truly worth all the wait, wouldn't you agree? Now, the moment we think about a quintessential Eid feast, dishes like biryani, sheer khurma and kebabs crowd our minds. But no one ever said that you can't customise your Eid spread according to your liked an dislikes. So if this Eid, you are trying to put together a lunch and scouting for new ideas, we are here to help. This bhuna adraki chaap, is ideal for those who love mutton, but are also looking for a bit of a change in their festivities this time around.





Recipe Video Of Bhuna Adraki Chaap:

(Also Read: Eid-Al-Fitr 2020: Date, Time, Significance And Eid-Special Foods You Mustn't Miss)











We found this recipe of bhuna adrak chap from your favourite restaurant Ummrao, Hotel Marriott Courtyard. This smoky and hot makeover of mutton chops (click here for the recipe) is sure to impress all mutton lovers. Adraki refers to a strong ginger flavour. In addition to the robust ginger, these delish mutton chops are also enriched with a rustic mix of coriander leaves, cumin seeds, red chilly, and onions. You can serve it with chutney and some freshly sliced onions. Here's the recipe video and step-by-step recipe of the same. Try it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below!

PREP TIME: 15 minutes COOK TIME: 30 minutes SERVES: 2





Ingredients:

• 2-3 Tandoori Mutton Chops

• 2 tbsp onion-ginger-cashew paste

• 1/2 inch ginger, julienne

• 1 tsp coriander, chopped

• 2 tbsp oil

• 1 tsp cumin seeds

• 1 onion, chopped

• 3-4 green chilli, slit

• 1/2 tsp Turmeric powder

• 1/2 tsp red chilli powder

• 1 tsp kebab masala

• Salt to taste

• Water as required

Method:

1. In a pan, heat oil.

2. Add cumin seeds, onion, green chilli and cook it for few minutes.

3. Now add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, kebab powder and salt.

4. Pour some water.

5. Add onion-ginger-cashew paste, mutton chops and ginger. Cook for 10-15 minutes.

6. Garnish with fresh coriander.







