Chaitra Navratri 2020: This Pancake Can Be A Crispy Addition To Your ‘Vrat Wale’ Diet

Navratri, which literally means 'nine nights', begins amidst the lock-downs, isolation and quarantine. Although there has been sufficient supply of groceries everywhere, people are avoiding stepping out of houses, unless there is an extreme need of the essentials. In such a situation, utilising every item at home is the need of the hour and that, of course, becomes a struggle for the people on 'vrats'. During navratri, people worship nine avatars of Goddess Durga. As a part of the rituals, they tend to avoid having several types of foods, alcohol, smokes during these nine days. People, especially the ones who fast, eat light and 'satvik' food during this time. The very common food ingredients that are consumed during this time are kuttu ka atta, makhana, peanuts, potato, sabudana, et al.





In the present situation, when the whole country is advised to lock themselves down at home for 21 days (till April 15, 2020), getting new food item every day for your fasting ritual can be a real struggle. Hence, we bring you a 'vrat wale' recipe that can not only add variety to your 'vrat ka khana', but also can easily be made with the ingredients you have at home. It is called 'vrat crispy pancake'.

Food YouTuber Parul, on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul', shared the recipe video of 'vrat crispy pancake', which is made with common ingredients like- potatoes, green chilli, rock salt, pepper, peanut powder, rajgira (amaranth) atta curd, coriander leaves (cilantro) and ghee or oil.





