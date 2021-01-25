Chana Jor Garam Recipe: Healthy And Tasty Street Food You Can Make At Home

Chana Jor Garam is a yummy way of consuming chickpeas.

Highlights Chickpea a great source of protein

Chana Jor Garam is a yummy and healthy way of consuming chickpeas

Here is how you can make chana jor garam at home

Street foods in India are famous for their unique full-of-flavours taste. However, many of these snacks are also unhealthy. Trying to stick to a diet can be tough when you can't have your favourite street foods. But, there are some exceptions too. Some street foods like Shakarkandi (sweet potatoes), Bhutta (corn on the cob) and Chana Jor Garam (flattened and roasted chickpea chaat) are very healthy for you and also taste amazing. To maintain your diet with healthy food options, we have found just the right recipe for you - Chana Jor Garam.





Chickpeas also known as 'chana' in Hindi are a great source of protein for people that follow a plant-based diet. Chana is also full of various other nutrients that help you feel full for longer. This makes it fit for meals consumed before sunset as you must eat light as the day ends. Chana is also known for improving digestion and blood sugar levels. Chana Jor Garam is a good way of consuming chickpeas as it's made with a combination of other healthy veggies. This recipe churns out a street food dish at home, which is healthy and full of nutrients.





(Also Read: Why Should Diabetics Include Chickpeas In Their Diet)

Chana is also full of various other nutrients that help you feel full for longer.

Try this recipe of Chana Jor Garam:

Ingredients:





1. 2 bowls of chana jor/ flattened roasted chickpeas





2. 1/3 bowl of finely chopped onions





3. 1/2 bowl of finely chopped tomatoes





4. 1 tsp finely chopped coriander





5. 1 lemon





6. Salt as per taste





7. 1/4 tsp garam masala





8. 1/4 tsp cumin powder





9. 1/4 tsp aamchoor powder





10. 1/4 tsp red chilli powder





The flattened roasted chickpeas are usually easily available at any super market store. If you want to avoid store-bought products as they are usually highly processed, you can also prepare it at home.





Method:





Roasted Chana: This step is optional as you can easily buy this ready-made as well.





1. To make the flattened roasted chana, boil 2 bowls of chana with some salt.





2. Once it is done, spread them on a plate far from each other and press another plate over it. This will flatten the boiled chickpeas.





3. Now in a big frying pan, place some sand used for roasting and place the plate of flattened chana on a stand over it. Make sure that the chana doesn't touch the sand, and cover the frying pan.





4. Let it roast for 7-8 minutes on high flame. And there you have it, your home-made chana jor garam!





Chana Jor Garam Chaat:





1. To prepare the chana jor garam chaat, you need 2 bowls of chana.





2. Add the finely chopped onions, tomatoes and coriander to it.





3. Add the spices listed above and squeeze in 1 lemon. Mix them all well together.





4. And your healthy and mouthwatering street food chana jor garam is ready! Enjoy!





Promoted







Note: You can also try adding other veggies and make it healthier and unique. Feel free to swap roasted chana with boiled chana or rajma to make this recipe quicker. Happy Healthy Snacking!







