High-Protein Diet: 4 Chickpea Or Chana Dishes You Can Include In Your Weight Loss Diet

India's love affair with chanas or chickpeas is not new. In fact, they have become so intrinsic to Indian cooking that we often tend to forget that chickpeas are not desi. The kabuli chana or white chickpeas were brought to the Indian shores by Central Asian traders. But now that we get them so easily in all our grocery stores, it would be a crime to not understand their nutritional benefits and add them wherever we can in our diet. Chickpeas or chana of both kinds; white and our very own black chickpeas, are teeming with essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that could do wonders for your overall health. Chickpeas are also an incredible source of plant-based protein. Protein is referred to as the building block of life. Protein also helps induce satiety by keeping you full for longer. Protein plays a role in regulating hunger hormone ghrelin, which regulates our cravings. If you crave less and eat in controlled portions, you are less likely to put on excess weight. Now a weight loss diet does not mean you have to eat all things bland and boring. If you are willing to explore and experiment, you can make a bevy of yummy and healthy recipes from chickpeas.





Here are some chickpea recipes that you can add to your diet:

You saw this coming, didn't you? Hummus is a deliciously dense and coarse Mediterranean dip made of chickpeas. You can also throw in some other herbs of your choice to the dip and blend it well. Team it with your pita breads, parathas and falafels and chomp away.

You can always pick and choose the ingredients in your chaat and make it as healthy you want. This nutritious chaat is made with the goodness of kidney beans, chickpeas, green beans, potatoes, tomatoes, and cucumber, drizzled with a light dressing of olive oil, chaat masala and lemon juice. There, we saw you slurping!





Soups could be an ideal addition to your weight loss diet. Fruit juices lose a chunk of their fibre in the juicing process, and souping does not cost you so many fibres. Soup has high water content, which keeps you full without really toppling your calorie-intake for the day. This soup is packed with the goodness of spinach and chickpeas, which makes it rich in both weight-loss-friendly protein and fibre.





Crispy okra topped with a delectable salad of chickpeas, mint, cherry tomatoes, basil and black olives. It is a wholesome snack that you can munch on whenever the cravings kick in.





Try these recipes and let us know how you like them. If you have any interesting recipes to share, you can write to us in the comments section below.







