What comes to your mind when you think about fusion food? Dishes that combine and bring out the best of two distinct recipes, right? Cheesy Frizza is a delicious treat you would enjoy, if you are a fan of both fries and pizza. Made with fries and staple ingredients used in a pizza, this snack recipe is not just filling but also satiates your intense junk food cravings in a jiffy. Moreover, it is a very easy to make recipe and tastes just like a pizza with the crispiness of fries. This unique combination is amazing and a mouth-watering treat for everyone. You can have this all-time favourite combination of two recipes as an evening snack. You can also make these for small parties and gatherings.





Frizza (Fries+Pizza) is the perfect Italian fusion DIY recipe for you to make from the comfort of your home. To begin with the recipe, it's mandatory to prepare a few things in advance.

It is a perfect fusion of crispy fries and staple ingredients of pizza. Image credit : NdtvFood/Raabta

Ingredients needed for Frizza :

10-20 French Fries (You can use homemade us well).





2 tablespoon pizza sauce





2 tablespoon chopped onion





2 tablespoon capsicum/bell pepper





2 tablespoon boiled corn kernels





1 teaspoon oil





Salt to taste





1/2 teaspoon chilli flakes





1/2 teaspoon Oregano





2-3 tablespoon mozzarella cheese.

Here's the step-by-step guide on how to make Frizza :

Step 1 : Deep fry about 20-30 French fries.





Step 2 : Mix all the vegetables, salt, chilli flakes, oregano and oil in a container.





Step 3 : Put ten French fries in each stick, apply pizza sauce on the top of the fries and spread mozzarella cheese and chopped vegetables on the pizza sauce.





Step 4 : Bake it in a preheated oven at 180 degrees for about 5-10 minutes.





Step 5 : Serve hot with tomato ketchup.





Try this dish at home and let us know how you like it. And always remember to put the fries in a stick before adding any ingredients to it. If you have any queries related to the recipe, comment down below.