If you like the fun facts of the culinary world, you might already know that Michelin is actually a tyre company. However, its guide has become one of the most respected markers of culinary excellence in the world. Its critics are often considered hard to impress, inspections are uncompromising, and consistency is among the most important factors when it comes to awarding a star.





It might then come as a big surprise that there are restaurants that managed to earn a reputed star after serving diners for just 41 days, while another did so after only 20 days of dine-in service.





How is that even possible? Well, the chefs behind these dining hotspots are nothing short of extraordinary. Their work speaks for itself, and they barely needed any time to make an impression on Michelin inspectors. That said, neither chef was a newcomer to the industry. These remarkably quick Michelin wins were backed by years of hard work, training under highly skilled chefs, developing an individual cooking style, taking tough decisions and risks, and making personal sacrifices along the way.

Behind By Chef Andy Beynon: Michelin Star In 20 Days

Photo Credit: behindrestaurant

London-based restaurant Behind, owned by chef Andy Beynon, earned its first Michelin star in January 2021, just months after opening in October 2020. What makes this achievement particularly remarkable is that the restaurant had served dine-in guests for only 20 days by then.





The 18-cover chef's table-style restaurant had been forced to navigate the lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, it had operated for just two separate 10-day periods of dine-in service before receiving the Michelin star.





Speaking to Fine Dining Lovers, Beynon acknowledged that the award was a result of years of preparation rather than simply the restaurant's short time in operation.





"I know we're at the level; the team's amazing. I genuinely can't believe it, but I feel that part of the reason for getting it is all the hard work I've done before, working with all the top chefs in the UK. Six-day weeks, 18-hour days, not seeing loved ones. There is a lot of sacrifice," he said.





Naturally, the restaurant's limited dine-in experience raised questions about whether Michelin inspectors had enough opportunities to assess it. However, a spokesperson for the Michelin Guide told Fine Dining Lovers that the team was already familiar with Beynon's professional background and was keen to experience his cooking.





The spokesperson also clarified that inspectors visit a restaurant as many times as necessary to establish whether it consistently maintains the required standards before awarding a star. They said the achievement was a testament to the chef and his team's work under challenging circumstances.





So, what can diners expect at Behind? The restaurant is designed to offer a glimpse into the world of professional kitchens, with a strong emphasis on sustainable seafood. Its horseshoe-shaped counter, set within an industrial-style space, has just 18 seats, giving every diner a front-row view of the chefs at work.





The chefs themselves serve the dishes and explain their ingredients and preparation, making the experience as much about the craft as it is about the food. The surprise seasonal tasting menu features approximately 10 courses, with seafood taking centre stage. Depending on the season, diners might encounter combinations such as brill with black pudding, Orkney scallops with smoked kipper cream, and Sicilian red prawns.





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Udtryk By Chef Edward Lee: Michelin Star In 41 Days

Photo Credit: Instagram/restaurantudtryk

Another restaurant that made an exceptionally quick entry into the Michelin-starred club is Udtryk in Copenhagen, Denmark. Hong Kong-born chef Edward Lee opened the restaurant on May 7, 2025. Just 41 days later, it received a Michelin star at the Michelin Guide Nordic Countries 2025 ceremony on June 16.





For Lee, the recognition came as a complete surprise. Speaking to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the chef said, "It was an absolute shock to the system on the night." He added that earning a star so quickly, without being an established big-name chef, was something to be proud of.





Although Lee may not have entered the restaurant world with an established celebrity-chef reputation, his culinary journey had been taking shape for nearly two decades. Udtryk, which is the Danish word for 'expression', brings together the different influences he has picked up while working across continents.





The restaurant's cooking combines Chinese flavours and influences with Nordic, French and Japanese techniques. Lee's connection to Hong Kong remains an important part of his culinary identity. Although he lived there only until the age of five, he continues to visit his family in the city.





His professional journey began in Sydney, where he took up a job as a dishwasher in a restaurant kitchen. The energy, teamwork and camaraderie of the environment made a lasting impression on him. He subsequently pursued formal culinary education, trained in classical French cooking and completed several apprenticeships before joining Claude's, a well-known French restaurant in Sydney.





After Claude's closed in 2013, Lee moved to Europe in 2014, working in leading kitchens across the UK and Denmark. These experiences helped him develop an understanding of modern European cuisine, particularly Nordic cooking, with its emphasis on local ingredients and sustainability. He also explored Japanese culinary techniques and flavours, which have become popular in contemporary fine dining.





All these influences eventually came together at Udtryk. In the restaurant's 10-course seasonal tasting menu, Eastern and Western culinary influences come together seamlessly. Diners might be served a claypot of koshihikari rice with Norlin Wagyu, Danish eel and shiitake mushrooms, followed by monaka featuring hand-dived Norwegian scallops, watercress and ginkgo nuts.





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How Did Udtryk Build A Michelin-Calibre Restaurant So Quickly?

Winning a Michelin star within weeks of opening might seem like an overnight success, but there was considerable planning behind Udtryk's launch.





In an interview with Dontt, investor Bjarke Just Nielsen of the Norrlyst Group explained that the original ambition was to build a restaurant operating at the highest level and secure a Michelin star within two years.





As per reports, the restaurant's opening and the Michelin Guide Nordic Countries 2025 ceremony happened to fall just over five weeks apart. This gave inspectors an opportunity to experience the restaurant's cooking during its early days, ultimately resulting in a star much sooner than the original target.

After tracing the journeys of both restaurants, it becomes evident that earning a Michelin star, and doing so in a remarkably short time, is not a simple case of overnight success. It is backed by years of hard work, culinary training, experience and betting on oneself every single day. The recognition may have come in 20 and 41 days, but the work that went into making it happen had been years in the making.