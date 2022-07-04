There's something very comforting about a delicious bowl of chicken curry. When paired with rice or roti, this wholesome combination fills our heart and stomach with joy and happiness! Be it lunch or dinner, a humble bowl of chicken curry and rice fit almost all occasions. Infact, you can also serve this combination to your guests and we are sure they all will end up appreciating your culinary preference. If you are looking for easy chicken curry recipes to make for your meal, then we have found a delicious recipe, it is called chicken mushroom masala.





You all must have tried a myriad of experiments with chicken, but this particular recipe is altogether a different experience. The earthiness of the mushrooms absorbs and enhance the meatiness of chicken in this simple curry! You can prepare this curry with basic Indian spices and wouldn't need to go on a grocery spree to make it at home. Let's get started..

Chicken Mushroom Masala Recipe: How To Make Chicken Mushroom Masala

To begin with the recipe, you first need to heat 2-3 tablespoons of oil in a pan. Add chicken to it and fry it for a few seconds.





Next up add all the whole spices and ginger garlic paste and fry the chicken with them. Add all the whole spices and ginger garlic paste and fry the chicken with them. Then add spices like red chilli powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, salt and mix everything well.

For the complete Chicken Mushroom Masala, click here.





Try this easy-peasy recipe at home and let us know how you all liked it in the comment section below. Happy Cooking!