Chicken Recipe: How To Make Chicken Saagwala At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

The number of Indian chicken curry preparations in the country is testimony of our sheer love for flavours and local ingredients. From creamy butter chicken to thick and robust kosha mangsho of Bengal, to tangy achaari chicken and to the slightly mellow chicken stew - the list is never-ending for chicken lovers to explore. The chicken saagwala may seem ironic to some, after all when you are talking about chicken, who would think about greens and vice versa. But such is the charm of this popular chicken preparation; it brings together the best of both worlds and makes for rich and wholesome dish to savour with roti or rice.





For chicken saagwala, you would have to puree the spinach leaves in advance, using a mixer grinder. Take a sauce pan and fry the chicken in some oil and add salt, then make a masala of cumin seeds, bay leaf, garlic, ginger and onion paste. Add the fried chicken to the masala and stir well. Next, add chopped tomatoes, salt, coriander powder, garam masala, red chilly powder, a bit of sugar(optional) and give a nice stir. Post this, add the palak puree and some cream to the mix, stir well until the chicken and palak is mixed well. Let it cook for some time. Turn down the heat and serve hot with a dollop of white cream on top.



