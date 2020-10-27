Chicken snacks are a hit with everyone

Do we really need a reason to chomp on chicken? In fact, spotting a chunk of chicken in something is sometimes our only motivation to try that dish after all. If you also happen to be a hard-core chicken lover and a fan of all things spice and nice, you are in for a treat! We have curated a list of some of the most fiery and flavourful chicken recipes of all times (you can thank us later). From easy chicken recipes, international recipes to deliciously desi recipes- you would find them all here and be impressed by the sheer versatility of chicken yet again.





Here Are 7 Fiery Hot And Spicy Chicken Recipes To Satisfy Your Spice Cravings:





1. Buldak

The fiery Korean dish is gaining quite some momentum among the desi youth too. The vibrant red starter is made with the best quality chillies soy sauce, honey, black pepper and chicken. Click here for the recipe.





2. Spicy Chicken 65

Let's admit it, every '65 dish is a showstopper in its own right. This spicy chicken 65 needs a handful of basic ingredients like corn flour, red chilli powder, mustard seeds, ginger-garlic paste, eggs, curry leaves and chicken breasts. This irresistible snack has all our heart and once you try this, you'd know why. Click here for the recipe.

Chicken 65 is a popular chicken recipe from South India





3. Spicy Malvani Chicken Curry

The Malavani chicken curry has all it takes to be the highlight of your day. Succulent pieces of chicken mixed in a delectable blend of coconut masala, rustic spices and dry red chillies, this popular dish from the Konkan region is sure to impress. Click here for the recipe.





4. Bunt Chicken Curry

The Mangalorean chicken curry is one of the most treasured recipes of the Bunt community. Made with rustic spices, onion, garlic, coconut milk and tamarind pulp, the recipe is sure to be the talking point of your spread. Click here for the recipe.





6. Spicy Chicken Wings

Hot and lip-smacking, these chicken wings spell indulgence in every bite. Tossed in a stunner of a sauce made of chilli powder, garlic, oregano, this chicken starter is a crowd-puller. Click here for the recipe.





7. Chilli Chicken

You saw this coming, didn't you? This Indo-Chinese fusion dish has a fan-following of its own across the country. Pair it rice or noodles and you have a winner. Make this spicy, velvety treat at home with this stellar recipe. Click here for the recipe.





Chilli chicken is a popular party starter

8. Murgh Kali Mirch Tikka

The juicy chicken tikkas are complimented so well by the pronounced flavour of black pepper. Grilled in the tandoor before being finished on 'dum', this chicken tikka also has hung curd and cheese in its marinade, making it palatable for those not so comfortable with the heat. Click here for the recipe.





9. Peri-Peri Chicken

Hot and winsome, peri-peri chicken makes for an ideal party snack. Don't believe us? Try putting a tray of these tender peri-peri chicken out and see for yourself! Click here for the recipe.





Peri peri chicken is a very popular recipe

Try all these chicken dishes, do not forget to tell us your favourite. Bon apetit!







