One of the questions which bothers us every morning is what to make for breakfast? We have the options of upma, poha, bread and butter, but having the same dishes every day can be boring. And when we are surrounded with work meetings or classes, we just want to make something quick to deal with our hunger pangs. So, if you are also thinking to make something quick and easy, then we have a perfect recipe of cheela for you. Cheela is low in calories, high in nutrition, and you can make different variations in this. Most of us have eaten the basic moong dal cheela or besan cheela, but giving it a twist of taste, make this Chinese cheela which will be a hit among your family.





While searching for something new, we came across this Chinese cheela recipe by food vlogger 'Something's Cooking With Alpa.' This recipe is perfect for the days when you want a new kind of flavour, and it will be loved by your kids as well.

Here Is The Recipe Of Chinese Cheela | Chinese Cheela Recipe

To make this recipe, first, in a blender, add besan, rice flour, sooji, curd, turmeric powder, salt according to taste and some water. Blend these together.





For the stuffing, in a pan, add some oil, garlic and ginger. Cook it a bit and then throw in sliced onion, Tomato, carrots, capsicum and cabbage. Once the vegetables turn soft, add some red chilli flakes, soy sauce, green chilli sauce, tomato ketchup and salt according to taste.





Then on a separate pan, drop some of the besan batter to form a cheela. Cook it from both sides and add your filling to the cheela. Top of it with some cheese, and your Chinese cheela is ready!





Watch the full video recipe here:









