High-Protein Diet: Leftover <i>Besan Paneer Cheela Ki Sabzi</i> A Unique Recipe That Will Take You By Surprise

  • High-Protein Diet: Leftover Besan Paneer Cheela Ki Sabzi A Unique Recipe That Will Take You By Surprise

Besan paneer cheela ki sabzi: Whether you are left with cheela batter or prepared cheelas, you can use both to make this protein-rich recipe.

Neha Grover  |  Updated: October 20, 2020 18:19 IST

Use leftover cheela to make this besan paneer sabzi.

Besan cheela is a popular breakfast meal; it's easy to make and healthy too. Besan (or chickpea flour) is rich in proteins, and if you add paneer to it, you'll get a high-protein meal for your healthy diet. If you made a large quantity of cheela batter and left with some post breakfast, use it to make a unique sabzi for lunch or dinner later in the day! Besan paneer cheela ki sabzi is a perfect dish to impress your family and friends, and you can make it with minimal effort and time.

Whether you are left with cheela batter or prepared cheelas, you can use both to make this recipe. You can also make it without onions and garlic, and it will still taste superb. Although, this dish will score more on its looks!

(Also Read: Use Leftover Idlis To Make These Surprisingly Yummy Treats)

Cheela is a popular breakfast meal. Image Credit: istock

High-Protein Besan Paneer Cheela Recipe:

Ingredients -

(Serving - 2)
2 cups besan batter
2 cups grated paneer
2 onions, chopped
2 tomatoes, chopped
1 green chilli, chopped
Half tsp cumin seeds
Half tbsp ginger-garlic paste
Salt to taste
Red chilli powder to taste
1 tsp coriander powder
1 tsp garam masala
2 tbsp cream or malai
Half cup coriander leaves, chopped

Method:

Step 1: Heat oil in a flat pan (tawa) and spread a ladleful of besan batter on it to make cheelas. Flip it and sprinkle grated paneer on the cooked side of the cheela. Add about 1 tbsp of chopped onion and tomatoes, green chillies and coriander leaves. Sprinkle some salt and red chilli powder too.

Step 2 - With the back of a flat spatula, press all the vegetables so that they stick to the cheela, and flip the cheela again to cook the veggies.

Step 3 - Take off the cheela from the pan and carefully roll it. Then cut it into 4-5 pieces and refrigerate for at least half an hour to let the cheela pieces set.

Step 4 - In a pan, heat ghee or butter or oil, roast cumin seeds, and saute rest of the onions with ginger-garlic paste. Add tomatoes, salt, red chilli powder and coriander powder. Mix well and let the tomatoes cook.

Step 5 - Add cream or malai and mix well.

Step 6 - Take out the cheela pieces and pour hot gravy over them, and serve!

Use your leftover besan cheela to make this interesting recipe for a hearty Indian meal.

Neha Grover

