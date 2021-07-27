Indian cooking skills are so unique and creative that we can make everything and anything taste delicious. Our cuisine is so vast that if one decides to sit down and make one dish from every part of the country, they would end up spending days in the kitchen. What makes our culinary style so special is that we take from cuisines from all over the world and make it our own.





Take, for instance, Indo-Chinese cuisine — a dish like Gobi Manchurian is a result of the mix of the two food cultures, Indian and Chinese. Gobi Manchurian can only be found in India and the birth of cuisine itself is Indian. It is so interesting that we have created a fusion of two wonderful food cultures that resulted in yummy dishes that are some of our favourites. But the question is that how far can we go experimenting and innovating?

You can also use rava idlis for making chinese idli.

We are about to blow your mind with the ultimate crossover ever. Do you know what happens when South Indian food meets Indo-Chinese flavour? It results in a completely new style of dishes that is about to become your new favourite! Meet Chinese idli, an Indo-Chinese cousin of chilli paneer and idli. Chinese idli is a spicy and saucy idli dish that uses Chinese flavours to spruce up the plain idlis. All you need to do is steam your idlis and the rest is quick and easy. Chinese idli is a great appetizer option for when you have guest around, as this dish will not only surprise them but it will also guarantee you compliments for your amazing culinary skills. So it's time to take out your saucepan and get cooking!





To prepare your Chinese idlis, you need the basic Indo-Chinese ingredients and steamed idlis. The recipe is much easier than chilli paneer and Gobi Manchurian as it doesn't require heavy use of flour, cornstarch and oil. Follow the same preparation of chilli paneer to make your gravy for the idlis and simply add the steamed idlis at the end.











Click here for the full recipe of Chinese Idlis.











Let us know how you enjoyed this recipe!